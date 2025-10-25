Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League.
Old Trafford.
Manchester United 4
- M Cunha (24th minute)
- Casemiro (34th minute)
- B Mbeumo (61st minute, 96th minute)
Brighton and Hove Albion 2
- D Welbeck (74th minute)
- C Kostoulas (92nd minute)
Man Utd 4-2 Brighton: Matheus Cunha scores first goal as Ruben Amorim's side continue momentum with third straight Premier League win
Report and free match highlights as Man Utd registered their third straight Premier League win to lift them temporarily into the top four; Matheus Cunha scored his first United goal; the refereeing team were also in the spotlight for a series of questionable officiating decisions
Saturday 25 October 2025 21:17, UK
Manchester United capitalised on recent momentum by beating Brighton at Old Trafford as Matheus Cunha scored his first club goal in a frantic and somewhat controversial 4-2 win.
Ruben Amorim's side seem to be one of contrasting fortunes as a torrid start to this season has made way for a particularly productive recent period, with three wins on the spin propelling them, temporarily at least, into the top four.
Man Utd had lost six of their last seven league games against Brighton and rode their luck at times in the first half, needing some wasteful finishing from Danny Welbeck to pave the way for two goals in 10 minutes, scored by Cunha and Casemiro. The opener was sumptuous, the second via a harsh deflection much more fortunate.
Bruno Fernandes should have made it three before Bryan Mbeumo did, driving a devilishly clever strike through Lewis Dunk's legs, despite an obvious foul by Luke Shaw on Georginio Rutter in the phase before. And that was not the only decision under scrutiny on the night.
- As it happened | Teams | Match stats
- Live Premier League table | Watch PL highlights for free
- Got Sky? Watch Premier League games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Man Utd upturn
Man Utd have led by 2+ goals at half time in three consecutive Premier League games at Old Trafford for the first time since November 2008.
Neither referee Anthony Taylor nor VAR awarded Amad a penalty when he was upended by Maxim De Cuyper in the first half, because the defender supposedly "played the ball", while Patrick Dorgu only received a yellow for a last-ditch foul on Yankuba Minteh - albeit the forward had probably lost control of possession when the whistle finally went.
The drama did not stop there. Welbeck latterly made his presence felt when guiding a belting free-kick beyond Senne Lammens to rid him of a second consecutive clean sheet, before Charalampos Kostoulas arrived from the bench to force what looked to be a needlessly tense end.
Mbeumo had other ideas, though, finding the net in the 96th minute with an emphatic finish to round off a frenzied finale, with Gary Neville praising Amorim for his "best and most important week in the job".
Amorim's best week in the job
Sky Sports' Gary Neville at Old Trafford:
"The narrative coming into this game was that Manchester United couldn't take a step back after what happened at Anfield last week and the win today was absolutely crucial.
"I think it has been Ruben Amorim's best and most important week in the job. It gives him a bit of time.
"I am not saying he's off the hook but Manchester United are up there towards the top of the league and it certainly takes a lot of pressure off him."
Mbeumo and Cunha pairing finally pays off
Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at Old Trafford:
Only Manchester United can comprehensively beat a team while simultaneously seeming like they survived a major scare. This was definitely a banana skin moment. United's recent record against Brighton is woeful and it's a fixture that always throws up drama. This latest instalment trended similarly.
Just when United draw you in, Old Trafford bouncing with unbridled glee at being 2-0 up, they drop you like a sack of bricks. It was easy to be charmed by the first-half performance but the second proved this fragile side are far from flawless. How can they make things look so easy and so hard all at the same time? It's an art.
Until Bryan Mbeumo slammed home a fourth in stoppage time there was a sense of foreboding seeping into the terraces. You could tangibly feel the atmosphere shift. Of the four big chances the hosts created, three were missed. And yet they still scored four times.
That's what Ruben Amorim means when he emphasised in his press conference that this year's squad contains players who "fit the style". He's talking about the quality of Cunha and Mbeumo. A new brand of Manchester United matchwinner.
Without them, this is still an average side very much trying to find its way.
Player ratings:
Man Utd: Lammens (6), Yoro (6), De Ligt (7), Shaw (6), Amad (7), Casemiro (7), Fernandes (6), Dalot (6), Mbeumo (8), Cunha (7), Sesko (6).
Subs: Heaven (7), Dorgu (6), Mainoo (6), Ugarte (n/a), Zirkzee (n/a).
Brighton: Verbruggen (6), De Cuyper (6), Dunk (5), Van Hecke (5), Wieffer (6), Ayari (6), Baleba (5), Minteh (6), Rutter (6), Kadioglu (6), Welbeck (7).
Subs: Watson (6), Milner (6), Gomez (6), Kostoulas (6), Tzimas (n/a).
Player of the Match: Bryan Mbeumo.
Amorim underlines importance of 'new confidence'
Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim:
"The performance was important. We played different games in different moments. It would not be Manchester United without suffering a bit.
"The best game we did [this season] was against Arsenal, but when you have a different spirit, we are a bit more free playing the game. We have a different confidence.
"I never had that feeling of embarrassment of not winning games, I felt [Sir] Jim [Ratcliffe] always believed, but to face the fans was difficult in that moment. It's so hard in football, everything can change in one minute.
"We are improving in the bad moments, and [learning to] respond in a different way. You can feel it with the team. Let's enjoy, but that urgency of this can change must be there.
"The team play so much better compared to last season. We have players more suited to this type of style. I like more today than last week [beating Liverpool], it was more complete."
Hurzeler: Their goals were gifts
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler:
"It's easy to summarise. Too many easy mistakes. We gave the balls away too easy, like this you can't win the game. We had control and good actions, always created a danger, but in the end it's easy mistakes. [The goals are] like four presents.
"United pressed well but we have to do the small margins right. We weren't on the highest level and then we make mistakes. When we were in a structure we didn't give away many chances, but it was just the mistakes. We decided the game ended in a negative way. The execution was not good enough."
Speaking about the difference in threat of Manchester United from last year to now, Hurzeler said: "Much more intense, compact, and defending forward. Even more individual quality - money was well invested."
Commenting on the officiating performance, he added: "I will never make the referee responsible for our losses. We have to make it better. We can't lose the ball that easily."