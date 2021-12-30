Man Utd 3-1 Burnley: Ralf Rangnick's shake-up pays off as Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ben Mee own goal seal win

Ralf Rangnick rang the changes and got a much-improved performance from his Manchester United players in a 3-1 win over Burnley, which moves his side up to sixth in the Premier League table.

After a disappointing draw at Newcastle on Monday, Rangnick made six changes to his line-up and shifted from his preferred 4-2-2-2 to a 4-2-3-1 formation. The move was rewarded within eight minutes, when Scott McTominay fired in from the edge of the box.

A rejuvenated United played with a lot more fluency and looked like they'd run away with it when Ben Mee deflected in Jadon Sancho's shot (27) and Cristiano Ronaldo tapped in (35) after McTominay's strike had been pushed onto the bar.

Image: Scott Tominay scores for Man Utd against Burnley

Burnley had caused problems at the other end, though, and Aaron Lennon's quick response (38) was a sharp reminder of United's defensive vulnerabilities.

However, a quieter second half was ultimately a comfortable one for United, with the impressive Wayne Hennessey preventing McTominay from adding to the scoreline.

Team news Man Utd made six changes from the draw at Newcastle. Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Fred, Marcus Rashford dropped to the bench, and Bruno Fernandes was suspended. In came Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani

Burnley made two changes, with Wayne Hennessey replacing Nick Pope in goal, while Aaron Lennon came into the attack in place of Jay Rodriguez.

United will finish the year four points off fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Burnley - who hadn't played in 18 days - remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety but having played a game fewer than Watford.

More to follow...

Image: Ben Mee deflects Jadon Sancho's shot into his own net

Manchester United host Wolves live on Sky Sports on Monday in a 5.30pm kick-off, while Burnley are back in action at 2pm on Sunday when they go to Leeds.