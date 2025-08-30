Man Utd 3-2 Burnley: Bruno Fernandes nets dramatic 97th-minute winner from penalty spot in 'must-win' fixture

Bruno Fernandes scored a dramatic 97th-minute penalty as Manchester United scraped past Burnley 3-2 in a game that Ruben Amorim had called a "must-win".

The United boss declared that "something had to change" after their embarrassing Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby in midweek, but this was more of the same failings that have plagued the Amorim era.

Twice they led, twice they were pegged back by Burnley, but Fernandes stepped up in injury time after VAR spotted a shirt pull on Amad Diallo and dispatched the penalty kick.

A Josh Cullen own goal looked to have put United on their way after a fast start but an injury to Matheus Cunha and a hatful of missed chances kept Burnley in the game.

Player ratings: Man Utd: Bayindir (5), Yoro (7), De Ligt (6), Shaw (6), Dalot (7), Fernandes (7), Casemiro (7), Amad (8), Mbuemo (8), Cunha (6), Mount (8)



Subs: Mainoo (7), Sekso (6)



Burnley: Dubrabka (8), Walker (5), Hartman (6), Esteve (6), Ekdal (6), Ugochukwu (6), Anthony (7), Cullen (7), Hannibal (6), Bruun Larsen (6), Foster (7)



Subs: Worral (6), Laurent (6), Sonne (6)



Player of the Match: Amad

Lyle Foster equalised from a Jacob Bruun Larsen cross but Bryan Mbeumo, who missed the key penalty in the shootout loss at Grimsby, scored just 15 seconds later to score his first league goal for his new club.

United were never comfortable though and Jaidon Anthony scrambled home a second leveller after some timid United defending from a throw-in.

Time looked to be running out for United, and potentially Amorim, but Fernandes made amends for his spot-kick miss at Fulham last weekend by keeping his nerve after VAR spotted the foul on Amad.

Not that Amorim could watch it as he cut a broken figure on the touchline at various points of the match.

His position will remain under scrutiny after this win but United at least head into the international break on the back of their first victory of the season.

Amorim: I was confident Bruno would score

Ruben Amorim speaking to Sky Sports:

"Is it really important? In the future, we are going to find out.

"These three points, I think, if you look at the game, we should solve the game right in the first half and then control the game. But it's never easy.

"We have to try to fight until the last minute, things that we overcomplicate. But for me, the most important thing is that it doesn't matter what happens, we try. During the game, we try in every moment, sometimes playing well, sometimes playing too open, too fast, losing possessions.

"But the effort was there.

"I think if you look at the first half, we have so many chances to score a goal and then that can help us to control the emotions, the game, to involve the fans.

"But we are always doing this and then you have the feeling you can control the game and I think you control it well. But then one throw in, one set-piece in this moment is really hard for us. But I was shaking my head because sometimes things are really easy.

"I don't like to see penalties, but I like to see the image of the fans. But I was just thinking sometimes one moment can change a lot of things.

"But in that moment I just was thinking that it's fair to win this game. I was not expecting Bruno to miss two penalties in a row. So I was really confident."

Parker: VAR is making the game sterile

Scott Parker on the intervention of VAR to award the decisive spot-kick for a tug by Anthony on Amad:

"It's the way the game is going. It's going to become the most sterile game there is. We're probably months or a year away from not celebrating goals.

"I stand on the touchline, you score a goal and I feel like there's a million things go through your mind, a checklist, was it offside? Did he step on his toe two minutes before? We need to get a computer out."

