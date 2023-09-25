Man Utd 3-0 Crystal Palace: Casemiro shines as Carabao Cup holders cruise into fourth round

Casemiro scored one goal and set up another as Carabao Cup holders Manchester United eased into the fourth round with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag named a much-changed team from Saturday's Premier League win over Burnley but United dominated throughout, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring the first in the 21st minute before Casemiro headed in a corner from the returning Mason Mount six minutes later.

Casemiro then turned provider for the third 10 minutes after half-time when Anthony Martial classily dispatched his superb cross as the hosts raised spirits at Old Trafford following their difficult start to the campaign.

Crystal Palace, who also made extensive changes, only began to threaten following the second-half introduction of Eberechi Eze but by then it was too late, the result ensuring back-to-back wins for United as they aim to get their season back on track.

Player ratings Man Utd: Onana (7), Dalot (8), Maguire (7), Varane (7), Amrabat (8), Casemiro (9), Hannibal (7), Mount (7), Pellistri (7), Garnacho (7), Martial (7).



Subs: Lindelof (7), Evans (7), Gore (6), Van de Beek (6), Hojlund (6).



Crystal Palace: Henderson (6), Clyne (5), Holding (5), Richards (5), Mitchell (6), Doucoure (6), Riedewald (6), Schlupp (5), Rak-Sakyi (5), Ayew (5), Mateta (5).



Subs: Johnstone (6), Guehi (6), Eze (7), Hughes (6), Ozoh (6).



Player of the match: Casemiro

How Man Utd cruised to victory

United's superiority was clear from the start with full debutant Sofyan Amrabat, starting as a makeshift left-back, tucking inside to ensure Palace were outnumbered and outclassed in midfield.

Team news Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag made seven changes from the win over Burnley, with Mason Mount and Harry Maguire starting and Sofyan Amrabat handed a full debut at full-back.

Roy Hodgson also made seven changes, with Dean Henderson making his debut against his former club and fellow summer signing Rob Holding also making his first appearance.

The opener arrived when Mount sprayed a pass out to Facundo Pellistri, whose lay-off allowed Diogo Dalot to pull the ball back for Garnacho to fire a low finish past Palace debutant Rob Holding on the line.

Alejandro Garnacho's neat finish gave Man Utd the lead

Palace had already lost another debutant by that point, Dean Henderson forced off for Sam Johnstone after picking up an injury against his former club, and their evening got worse when Casemiro easily shook off Jeffrey Schlupp to power a header into the far corner from Mount's outswinging delivery.

Mount, who had not featured since August due to a thigh injury, was withdrawn at half-time after an encouraging return to action but United continued to enjoy complete dominance after the break.

They rammed home their advantage when Amrabat's attempted cross was cut out and the ball fell to Casemiro, who picked out Martial for an excellent, first-time finish from an acute angle.

Casemiro headed in Man Utd's second goal

Palace did not muster their first shot on goal until the 67th minute, when Nathaniel Clyne fired a wild effort over from distance, but they went closer through Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who were both denied by the alert Andre Onana.

Up at the other end, the hosts threatened to further extend their lead, with substitute Jonny Evans forcing a reflex save from Johnstone from a corner and Victor Lindelof and Garnacho also forcing the Palace goalkeeper into action late on.

Anthony Martial made it 3-0 to Man Utd

In the end, though, United's three goals proved more than sufficient, the result serving to lift the mood around the club and allowing Ten Hag to plot another successful Carabao Cup run.

Analysis: Casemiro a cut above

Andros Townsend and Steve Bruce were full of praise for Casemiro's performance in Manchester Utd's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

Casemiro's goal took him to 11 for Manchester United since the start of last season. It's a hugely impressive tally for a holding midfielder and it was not all he gave them against Palace.

The Brazil midfielder set up the third with a superb cross for Martial and his distribution, over short and long distances, was outstanding throughout. His total of 113 passes included numerous pinpoint switches of play to stretch United's hapless opponents.

He acted as their destroyer too, breaking up play in the centre of the pitch and making the second-most tackles and interceptions combined of any United player.

"To a man they were impressive, but Casemiro was the driving force," said Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe. "Energy on and off the ball, a goal, an assist. He was outstanding."

Ten Hag praises Amrabat, Maguire, Mount

Erik ten Hag praised Harry Maguire's 'solid' performance

Erik ten Hag told Sky Sports: "It's a good night, we played quite well, dominated the game. That's what we're looking for.

"The frustration and disappointment means the mood was dropping, but the spirit and togetherness was there, and is there.

"We made a step forward with the way we defended at Burnley and today we made another step on the ball.

"There is a lot to come but we are moving forward."

On Ambrabat's performance, Ten Hag added: "He is a player that gives to the team wherever the team needs him. He gives contributions to the team in his quality, also his energy and dynamic."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was reluctant to talk about the Jadon Sancho saga, but insisted it was 'up to him' to resolve the situation

The Manchester United boss also praised Harry Maguire's "very solid" performance and confirmed the decision to withdraw Mount at half-time was planned.

"He is returning from an injury and we are building him up," he said of the former Chelsea player. "When you go too quickly, you get a drop and we want to avoid that. I think his performance was very good."

On Jadon Sancho, who was again absent from the squad as his stand-off with the manager continues, Ten Hag said: "I don't talk about players who are not available. It's up to him."

Amrabat: I'll play anywhere, it was a perfect night

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said his full debut in the Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace was 'perfect'

Sofyan Amrabat told Sky Sports: "It's a perfect night. We played well and most importantly won 3-0. Since I was a child I worked for this, I worked very hard my whole life. It's amazing to play here, it's fantastic.

"I told the manager play me where you need me, goalkeeper, anywhere. Today [Tuesday] it was left back but I had a free role to play in midfield. I like to touch and have the ball. Of course I'm not a left-back who plays on the line so I tried to give the team an extra option.

The Football Show take a look at Sofyan Amrabat's performance against Crystal Palace and consider whether the Moroccan could allow Manchester United to play in a different formation.

"It was a very good performance, an important result. We beat Burnley then showed character [on Tuesday] as we wanted to give the fans something to enjoy - I hope it continues.

"I'm not at my best, that's normal as I didn't have a perfect pre-season with a little injury. I've been training very hard to two-three weeks to get fit as soon as possible. When I play games I'll be stronger and better, today [Tuesday] for an hour and hopefully more.

"It hasn't been an easy time but it's clear that this is a huge club and we need to win. The pressure is high but we want this. The manager says everyday we need to win, that's we want, we push very hard every day."

Steve Bruce and Andros Townsend are both in agreement that Jadon Sancho should apologise for his actions following his social media comments

Hodgson: We got a footballing lesson

Roy Hodgson told Sky Sports: We played against a good side and I thought we got a footballing lesson during parts of the game, so we aren't happy about that.

"We thought we could give a better account of ourselves, especially in the first half. I thought the second half was marginally better.

"But the fact is we've got to regroup and get ourselves together. We come back here on Saturday.

"The personnel might be slightly different but it will be an equally difficult game for us because I'm pretty certain we're not going to see a worst Man Utd than we did today."

What's next?

Manchester United and Crystal Palace meet again in the Premier League on Saturday; kick off 3pm.