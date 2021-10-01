Man Utd vs Everton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Everton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will miss the Everton clash.

Maguire missed Wednesday's Champions League win over Villarreal with a calf injury sustained in last weekend's league defeat to Aston Villa, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the centre-back will be out for a few weeks.

Luke Shaw was also forced off injured against Villa and is a doubt for Saturday's early kick-off, but United have been boosted by Marcus Rashford's return to training after underdoing surgery, though he remains several weeks away from full fitness.

Everton will again be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman for the trip to Old Trafford. Striker Calvert-Lewin and skipper Coleman have been recovering from quadriceps and hamstring issues respectively.

Everton also still have Richarlison (knee), Andre Gomes (calf) and Fabian Delph (shoulder) unavailable, while Rafa Benitez revealed Alex Iwobi was a doubt for Saturday's match due to "a little problem".

Jean-Philippe Gbamin can be called upon again following a quadriceps injury.

How to follow

Last time out...

Jones Knows' prediction

I took a fair kicking for daring to call Manchester United the fourth best team in the Premier League a few weeks back. That looks a kind assessment now.

The inevitable shortcomings of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are being exposed now expectation levels have rocketed, with United losing three of their last five matches across all competitions. It would have been four of the last five if Villarreal had not let Solskjaer off the hook with their woeful finishing.

If the United boss keeps sticking to his current philosophy of 'go and have a go lads' with the hope of an individual winning the game for him, then they are of course vulnerable at 4/9 with Sky Bet this weekend. Everton - with an experienced manager in their ranks - have the tools to hurt United on the counter-attack and to frustrate them by defending deep and in good numbers.

I'm expecting another very disorganised United showing, especially without Harry Maguire's leadership skills from set plays. This should be an area where Everton can find routes to goal.

In matches where Maguire is missing, United are very vulnerable at defending set pieces. Since the start of last season across all competitions, United have averaged an 'expected goals against' figure of 0.3 per 90 minutes without Maguire in the side from corners and free-kicks - a huge and worrying increase in terms of their defensive output in that area. In that time, they've had to defend 55 set piece situations and have conceded 21 shots at goal - with four of those producing goals, including Kortney Hause's winner for Aston Villa last weekend.

Michael Keane has been Everton's chief goal threat from set pieces this season, firing six shots in his six appearances with one of those resulting in a goal in the win over Burnley. He looks overpriced in many individual shot markets. I'm all for the 13/2 with Sky Bet for him to have a header on target but the bet which is just too big to ignore is the 13/8 with Sky Bet for him to have a shot at goal.

Also, Sky Bet are almost giving away £10 per customer with their Saturday lunchtime special of Cristiano Ronaldo to have a shot on target at evens (boosted from 1/10). It's £10 max bet but most certainly worth taking.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Michael Keane to have at least one shot on goal (13/8 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats