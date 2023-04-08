Man Utd 2-0 Everton: Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial move United up to third in Premier League

Manchester United continued their push for Champions League qualification as a dominant 2-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford moved them up to third in Premier League.

United registered a staggering 21 shots on goal in the first half but only found the net, with Scott McTominay lashing in his third goal of the season (36) to give the hosts a deserved half-time lead, before substitute Anthony Martial sealed the victory with his eighth career goal against Everton (71).

The victory, which moved United three points clear of fourth-place Newcastle, has some of its gloss taken off by an injury to in-form striker and top-scorer Marcus Rashford, who hobbled from the field with nine minutes to play with a suspected groin injury.

A first defeat in five Premier League games for Everton, who saw striker Ellis Simms waste a glorious first-half chance, leaves them outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Man Utd strengthen top-four challenge

United arrested a three-game winless run against Brentford in midweek and that momentum flowed into this contest, with the hosts laying siege to the Everton goal.

United should have been two up inside the opening 12 minutes but a brilliant smothering save from Jordan Pickford denied Rashford the opener, before Aaron Wan-Bissaka sliced wide of an open goal after Antony's shot had cannoned back off the post.

Team news Harry Maguire made his first Premier League start since February 12, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot returned, and Christian Eriksen started on the bench as Man Utd made three changes following Wednesday’s victory over Brentford.

Ellis Simms replaced the suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure as Everton made one change following Monday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Their profligacy was matched by Everton, who saw striker Simms drag a glorious chance wide of goal after driving unopposed into the United area on 19 minutes.

United continued to pepper the Everton goal to no avail. Marcel Sabitzer's near-post drive and a poorly-executed attempt from Antony proved no match for Pickford before excellent defensive cover from Ben Godfrey prevented Antony converting after goalkeeper David de Gea's quick release had played him through on goal.

Everton's resistance was finally broken on 36 minutes as an intricate attacking move ended with Jadon Sancho threading McTominay in behind to ram the opener past Pickford at his near post.

It could have been two before the break but another superb save from Pickford tipped Antony's curled effort behind to keep Everton in the contest.

In a more subdued second half where Everton grew in confidence without truly threatening the United goal, Bruno Fernandes' header and Wan-Bissaka's shot from a quick corner routine forced further saves from Pickford.

Martial came off the bench to wrap up the three points, slotting past Pickford after Lisandro Martinez and Rashford had combined down the left flank.

United welcomed Christian Eriksen back from a lengthy injury lay-off but just four minutes after his return the gloss was taken off proceedings by the sight of Rashford being forced off injured.

Man Utd continue Everton dominance - Opta stats

Manchester United have won 39 Premier League games against Everton, the joint most victories one side has against another in the competition's history (also 39 wins for the Red Devils against Spurs).

Everton have lost three games against Manchester United in a single campaign for just a third time (1993-94, 2015-16 & 2022-23), with this the 18th season the two sides have met 3+ times.

Manchester United have won 23 of their 28 home games in all competitions this season (D3 L2), their highest total of wins in a single campaign at Old Trafford since 2010-11 (26).

Everton have won just one of their last 17 away Premier League games (D7 L9) and remain winless on the road since a 2-1 victory at Southampton in October (11 games since).

