Man Utd 4-0 Everton: Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee on target as Ruben Amorim gets first Premier League win

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scored twice each as Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0 in Ruben Amorim's first Premier League home game in charge.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich in Amorim's bow last weekend, Manchester United were transformed as Rashford's low strike bounced in off Jarrad Branthwaite for a 34th-minute opener after he was picked out by Bruno Fernandes at a corner.

Zirkzee, selected up front for his first Premier League start since September, doubled their lead seven minutes later with a close-range finish from another Fernandes assist after Branthwaite had lost possession in Everton territory.

The visitors had started brightly, with Beto spurning a couple of early opportunities, but their collapse continued only 20 seconds after half-time, when more sloppiness allowed the excellent Amad Diallo to play in Rashford for a well-taken second.

Image: Joshua Zirkzee doubled Manchester United's lead

Amad pounced on more slack work from Everton to set up Zirkzee for the fourth, stealing the ball off the toes of James Tarkowski, then charging forward and laying it across to his team-mate, who finished coolly to spark more Old Trafford celebrations.

Zirkzee's second capped a ruthless showing from Manchester United, who netted their four goals from only five shots on target, the handsome victory moving them up to ninth in the Premier League table and intensifying the woes of their opponents.

Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure and Casemiro battle for the ball

Everton are now without a win in five Premier League games, and without a goal in four, their latest defeat keeping them only two points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

For Amorim and his side, though, it was an overwhelmingly positive afternoon to follow Thursday's Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt, and a performance to give the new era lift-off.

Player ratings: Amad excels Man Utd: Onana (7), Mazraoui (7), De Ligt (7), Martinez (8), Casemiro (7), Mainoo (7), Dalot (7), Fernandes (8), Rashford (8), Amad (9), Zirkzee (8).



Subs: Maguire (7), Shaw (7), Garnacho (6), Ugarte (6), Mount (6).



Everton: Pickford (5), Young (5), Tarkowski (4), Branthwaite (4), Mykolenko (5), Gueye (5), Doucoure (6), Lindstrom (5), McNeil (6), Ndiaye (6), Beto (4).



Subs: Harrison (6), Mangala (6), Calvert-Lewin (6), Patterson (6), O’Brien (6).



Player of the Match: Amad Diallo

Story of the match in stats...