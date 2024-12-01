 Skip to content
Manchester United vs Everton. Premier League.

Old TraffordAttendance73,817.

Manchester United 4

  • M Rashford (34th minute, 46th minute)
  • J Zirkzee (41st minute, 64th minute)

Everton 0

    Man Utd 4-0 Everton: Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee on target as Ruben Amorim gets first Premier League win

    Report and free match highlights from Sunday's match between Man Utd and Everton at Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim gets his first Premier League win as head coach; Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scored doubles to extend Everton's winless run

    Nick Wright

    Comment and Analysis @nicholaspwright

    Sunday 1 December 2024 15:46, UK

    Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton.

    Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scored twice each as Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0 in Ruben Amorim's first Premier League home game in charge.

    Having been held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich in Amorim's bow last weekend, Manchester United were transformed as Rashford's low strike bounced in off Jarrad Branthwaite for a 34th-minute opener after he was picked out by Bruno Fernandes at a corner.

    Zirkzee, selected up front for his first Premier League start since September, doubled their lead seven minutes later with a close-range finish from another Fernandes assist after Branthwaite had lost possession in Everton territory.

    The visitors had started brightly, with Beto spurning a couple of early opportunities, but their collapse continued only 20 seconds after half-time, when more sloppiness allowed the excellent Amad Diallo to play in Rashford for a well-taken second.

    Joshua Zirkzee doubles Manchester United's lead against Everton
    Image: Joshua Zirkzee doubled Manchester United's lead

    Amad pounced on more slack work from Everton to set up Zirkzee for the fourth, stealing the ball off the toes of James Tarkowski, then charging forward and laying it across to his team-mate, who finished coolly to spark more Old Trafford celebrations.

    Zirkzee's second capped a ruthless showing from Manchester United, who netted their four goals from only five shots on target, the handsome victory moving them up to ninth in the Premier League table and intensifying the woes of their opponents.

    Abdoulaye Doucoure and Casemiro vie for the ball
    Image: Abdoulaye Doucoure and Casemiro battle for the ball

    Everton are now without a win in five Premier League games, and without a goal in four, their latest defeat keeping them only two points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

    For Amorim and his side, though, it was an overwhelmingly positive afternoon to follow Thursday's Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt, and a performance to give the new era lift-off.

    Player ratings: Amad excels

    Man Utd: Onana (7), Mazraoui (7), De Ligt (7), Martinez (8), Casemiro (7), Mainoo (7), Dalot (7), Fernandes (8), Rashford (8), Amad (9), Zirkzee (8).

    Subs: Maguire (7), Shaw (7), Garnacho (6), Ugarte (6), Mount (6).

    Everton: Pickford (5), Young (5), Tarkowski (4), Branthwaite (4), Mykolenko (5), Gueye (5), Doucoure (6), Lindstrom (5), McNeil (6), Ndiaye (6), Beto (4).

    Subs: Harrison (6), Mangala (6), Calvert-Lewin (6), Patterson (6), O’Brien (6).

    Player of the Match: Amad Diallo

    Story of the match in stats...

