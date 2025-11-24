Man Utd 0-1 Everton: Ruben Amorim's side hit new low as David Moyes gets first Old Trafford win after Idrissa Gueye red card

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United era hit a new low as they lost 1-0 to an Everton side playing over 75 minutes with 10 men after Idrissa Gueye's red card for striking team-mate Michael Keane.

In extraordinary scenes at Old Trafford, Gueye got into an argument with centre-back Keane early in the first half and replays showed the midfielder raise his hands to the Everton defender's face. Gueye apologised to his team-mates at full-time.

That moment should have allowed United to completely control of the game - if anything it did the opposite. Amorim's side looked like the team with 10 men - and Everton deservedly took the lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stunner from distance.

The midfielder's solo run got him to the edge of the box before he fired past Senne Lammens' outstretched gloves and into the net - with more questions falling to a United goalkeeper this season.

United failed to take full advantage of their extra man in the first half, with their players booed off after their best chance was a Bruno Fernandes 30-yard strike which Jordan Pickford simply saved.

United - missing Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha through injury - started the second half in a similar vein. Half-time substitute Mason Mount put two chances wide, while Bryan Mbeumo saw an effort saved by Pickford.

As United continued to toil - and Amorim refused to part from his 3-4-2-1 formation, Sky Sports' Gary Neville got frustrated by the minute on co-commentary.

"You have five at the back, why?" said Neville. "They still don't win the first ball or second ball. Embarrassing.

"The subs have taken him down a cul-de-sac. There's no agility or flexibility firstly from the coach, but also the players."

Player ratings Man Utd: Lammens (4); Yoro (5), De Ligt (5), Shaw (3); Mazraoui (4), Casemiro (3), Fernandes (4), Dorgu (4); Amad (4), Zirkzee (3), Mbeumo (5)



Subs: Mount (4), Dalot (4), Mainoo (4)



Everton: Pickford (9); Coleman (n/a), Tarkowski (8), Keane (8), Mykolenko (7); Gueye (1), Garner (7), Dewsbury-Hall (9); Ndiaye (8), Barry (8), Grealish (8)



Subs: O’Brien (7), Beto (n/a), Iroegbunam (n/a), McNel (n/a), Alcaraz (n/a)



Player of the Match: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

United almost found a way through when Joshua Zirkzee, starting his first United game for 225 days, forced Pickford into two wonder saves, before he then headed a Kobbie Mainoo cross wide.

More boos rang out at full-time as former United coach David Moyes got his first win at Old Trafford as a visiting manager. For Amorim, this is a massive low.

Amorim: We are not even near the top

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim to Sky Sports:

"Frustration, disappointment with the way we played the game. They were the better team with 11 men. They defended really well with 10 men for 70 minutes. We deserved to lose. We didn't play well, with the right intensity.

"We are not there, not even near the point that we should be to fight for the best positions. We have a lot to do. We have to be perfect to win games, we were not perfect to win games.

On the Everton red card: "Fighting is not a bad thing. Fighting doesn't mean they don't like each other. Fighting is if you lose the ball, I will fight you because we will suffer a goal. That was my feeling with that red card.

"I don't agree with that sending off. We can fight with team-mates. I know it's violent conduct, the referee explained it, I don't agree with that. I hope my players, when they lose the ball, they fight each other. I hope they don't get sent off, but that is a good feeling not a bad feeling.

"My players showed in many games we can do it. Today, we didn't. I need to help them. We need to be better in the future."

Analysis: Man Utd smelt of complacency, says Neville

Sky Sports' Gary Neville on The Gary Neville podcast:

"It's complacency, and complacency will kill you. The minute that you think as a football player that you just have to turn up on that pitch and you're Manchester United and you can play or any football club, you're done.

"It just smelt of complacency. They weren't at it from the beginning. That is a bad one for United.

"You can't go from the fight that they showed in certain games to that. It just erodes confidence, it erodes trust. We're trying to build a trust in a manager, we're trying to build a trust in a team.

"The fans booed collectively at the end. It was loud, and rightly so. That was a really poor performance. It's almost as if you've gone sort of like two or three steps forward, everyone's feeling a little bit better about themselves, and you've just gone back to the start again.

"You can lose football matches, but you can't lose them like that. That's nowhere near good enough, it's not acceptable."

Moyes on red card: I like my players fighting!

Everton manager David Moyes to Sky Sports:

"If nothing happened, I don't think anyone in the stadium would have been surprised. I thought the referee could have taken a bit longer to think about it.

"I got told that the rules of the game that if you slap your own player, you could be in trouble.

"But there's another side to it: I like my players fighting each other, if someone didn't do the right action. If you want that toughness and resilience to get a result, you want someone to act on it.

"I'm disappointed we get the sending off. But we've all been footballers, we get angry with our team-mates. He's apologised for the sending off, he's praised the players and thanked them for it and apologised for what happened."

Dewsbury-Hall: Gueye has apologised

Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Sky Sports:

"Rollercoaster game. I'll sleep well tonight, put it that way. So genuinely happy for the lads and how hard they worked. A fantastic performance of gritting away, getting a goal and keeping that spirit. So glad we got the three points.

"We started really well - the situation happened. It was a moment of madness, avoidable. But all I can say is Idrissa has apologised to us at full-time, said his piece and that's all he can do. We move on from it. The reaction from us, was unbelievable. Top tier. We could have crumbled but if anything, it made us grow.

On what Moyes said at half-time: "He just said: that's done now. We'll deal with that another time.

"It was about keeping to the plan we had. He made sure we do the right things, continue what we're dong, we can't change that now, in the second half we continued to do that."

Story of the match in stats...

