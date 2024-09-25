Man Utd 1-1 FC Twente: Christian Eriksen's opener not enough as Erik ten Hag's side can only draw in Europa League

Manchester United’s Europa League campaign kicked off with a disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Twente at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen's stunning strike had put Erik ten Hag's team on course for the three points but when the Dane was dispossessed by Sam Lammers in the second half, he raced through to equalise and United were unable to force in a winner.

Twente went close early on when Lammers side-footed wide of Andre Onana's far post but it was an otherwise confident performance by United for an hour. Mees Hilgers almost flicked the ball past his own goalkeeper before Eriksen fired in the opening goal.

Player ratings: Man Utd: Onana (6), Mazraoui (7), Maguire (7), Martinez (7), Dalot (6), Ugarte (6), Eriksen (6), Fernandes (5), Amad (7), Zirkzee (7), Rashford (7).



Subs: Garnacho (6), Hojlund (n/a), Mount (n/a), Mainoo (n/a).



FC Twente: Unnerstall (7), Van Rooij (7), Hilgers (6), Bruns (6), Salah-Eddine (6), Regeer (6), Vlap (6), Steijn (6), Van Wolfswinkel (6), Lammers (7), Van Bergen (7).



Subs: Rots (6), Kjolo (6), Ltaief (6), Lagerbielke (n/a), Besselink (n/a).



The midfielder was starting his fourth game in a row and looked bang in form when, in the 35th minute of this game, he collected a loose ball just inside the Twente box and blasted it beyond the helpless Lars Unnerstall. It was a deserved lead at that stage.

Ten Hag's team were bright in attack, Joshua Zirkzee bringing others into play with his clever lay-offs, while Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo played with a swagger out wide. But the game turned when Eriksen was robbed by Lammers and swiftly punished.

The leveller altered the mood, the crowd suddenly on edge, Twente's confidence restored. United did regroup and they pushed hard for the winner but had to settle for a point in this Europa League opener. It is now one win in nine in Europe for them.

Eriksen: Looked like they wanted it more

Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen speaking to TNT Sports:

"We are disappointed as a team. We wanted more but it was far from good enough in the end. They looked like they wanted it more than us and that cannot be right. Personally, you score a goal, you think it is going to be a match winner but it goes the other way."

Team news: Marcus Rashford returned for Manchester United with Christian Eriksen starting again.

Former Norwich striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel captained FC Twente.

Analysis: Man Utd fragility exposed

United have shown signs of rebuilding after that heavy defeat at home to Liverpool, scoring 10 goals and keeping three consecutive clean sheets in their subsequent fixtures. They appeared fully in control for a period against Twente too.

They could and should have led by more than one, but there was a lack of ruthlessness, Zirkzee seemingly content to decorate the game with flicks and tricks rather than cash in against opposition that celebrated the point wildly long after the final whistle.

The failure to win exposed how fragile they remain. It was troubling that they allowed Twente to keep the ball early in the second half, content to play on the break. That seemed to encourage the Dutch side who swept through United's defence to equalise.

The reaction was alarming, the tension palpable inside the stadium, players uncomfortable. Bruno Fernandes endured a particularly difficult night and his form is becoming a worry. The Tottenham game on Sunday suddenly seems more daunting.

McClaren honoured There was a nice moment for former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren just before kick-off when he was presented with a plaque by Sir Alex Ferguson and Twente representative Wout Brama. McClaren recently departed the club.



Notably, the biggest ovation came from the Twente fans in the away end who chanted his name as he acknowledges them. McClaren took Twente to the Eredivisie title in 2010.

Ten Hag: We did not finish it off

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag speaking in the press conference:

"You saw it, it was the game of their life, they fought for every yard and we didn't - and 99 per cent is not enough, you have to give 100 per cent. When you are leading the game you have to finish it off. You have to go for the second goal and we finish the game.

"We have to be more clinical in situations but I don't think that is only problem. The structure of the team is also a question of mentality.

"We are very ambitious and when you have ambition you have to performance and prove a point. Today, especially in the second half, we were too easy going, too complacent, We did not bring it over the line and as a team you have to deliver it."

Analysis: Is it individuals or system?

Ten Hag highlighted the fact that there was more to the equalising goal than Eriksen's error, acknowledging that Twente waltzed through United. "One player, the right-back, is dribbling across the whole midfield and not being stopped," he said afterwards.

It is a recurring theme of their season. Casemiro was caught out twice against Liverpool and received much of the blame but when the same happened to Kobbie Mainoo in the second half, it was a clue that there might be something more to United's vulnerability.

Here, it was Eriksen who was the culprit, but only after new signing Manuel Ugarte had twice been dispossessed in the first half, resulting in good openings for Twente on both occasions. If Ten Hag's set-up is contributing to this weakness, it is more of a problem.