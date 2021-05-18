Man Utd 1-1 Fulham: Edinson Cavani scores stunner in front of fans at Old Trafford but Fulham steal point

Edinson Cavani treated Manchester United fans to a stunning long-range goal in the 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford as the hosts' winless run ticked over to three games.

In front of 10,000 United fans at Old Trafford, Cavani scored a goal-of-the-season contender (19), brilliantly lofting the ball over Alphonse Areola from 40 yards for his ninth goal in 10 appearances, despite controversy over a potential offside.

Image: Edinson Cavani celebrates his goal in front of Man Utd at Old Trafford (AP)

Relegated Fulham had their moments, and equalised through Joe Bryan's header (76) from Bobby Decordova-Reid's cross, meaning United are now "stumbling towards the Europa League final" against Villarreal on May 26, according to Gary Neville, after two defeats and a draw in their last three at Old Trafford.

United are still firmly lodged in second place with one game remaining, but have dropped 10 points from winning positions at Old Trafford, their highest ever such total at home in a Premier League season. Fulham stay 18th.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Tuanzebe (6), Lindelof (6), Shaw (7), Fred (6), McTominay (7), Pogba (6), Fernandes (7), Greenwood (6), Cavani (7)



Subs: Rashford (6), Diallo (NA), Van de Beek (NA)



Fulham: Areola (7), Bryan (7), Ream (7), Tosin (7), Anguissa (7), Reed (6), Lookman (7), Carvalho (7), Lemina (6), Reid (7), Cavaleiro (6)



Subs: Andersen (6), Loftus-Cheek (5), Tete (NA)



Man of the match: Edinson Cavani

How Fulham cancelled out Cavani wondergoal

The fans inside Old Trafford had waited 436 days to see their side live again - there were no large-scale protests against the club's ownership, though 'GO' banners were seen across the stadium - and they were able to feast their eyes on something special from Cavani early on.

Image: While there were no large-scale protests, United fans still made their feelings known to the club's owners

Capitalising on Fulham's high line, De Gea's punt into midfield looked to have been flicked on by Fernandes, allowing Cavani to race through on goal. Spotting Areola off his line, the Uruguayan produced a sublime lofted effort over the goalkeeper and into the net to send Old Trafford into a frenzy.

Image: Edinson Cavani celebrates his goal with Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba

The goal came with its controversy, however; Cavani was in an offside position from De Gea's original kick, but in an onside position if Fernandes had touched the ball with his flick. VAR looked closely, and couldn't conclusively say whether Fernandes had touched the ball or not, meaning they stuck with Lee Mason's on-field decision of a goal.

2:41 Graeme Souness and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink discuss whether Bruno Fernandes got a decisive touch to the ball for Edinson Cavani, to keep the striker onside, before his wonder goal against Fulham

United had control of the game for most of the first half - Fernandes tested Areola with a shot from outside the box - but Fulham should have gone in level after Ademola Lookman's brilliant through ball found Fabio Carvalho in-behind Lindelof, but the 18-year-old's weak effort was saved by De Gea.

De Gea was starting just his second Premier League game since February, with Dean Henderson on the bench with fresh uncertainties over his future at Old Trafford.

United's current No 1 made a strong case for a Europa League final starting spot on May 26, saving from Lookman's angled shot in the second half and then showing brilliant reflexes to deny Carvalho's headed rebound, but he was beaten with 14 minutes to go.

Image: Fulham's Joe Bryan celebrates his equaliser

Moments after Fernandes lashed a free-kick inches wide, Luke Shaw lost out in a 50-50 with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, the ball squirmed out to Reid on the right, and his cross to the back post was headed home by Bryan at close range.

Team news David De Gea started just his second Premier League game since February, ahead of Dean Henderson, whose future at the club is now uncertain.



Elsewhere, United mate two other changes as Tuanzebe and Greenwood came in for Bailly and Rashford.



Scott Parker made four changes from the Fulham side that lost 3-1 at Saints on Sunday. Onomah, Andersen, Tete and Aina were out, replaced by Bryan, Ream, Lemina and Lookman.

With Harry Maguire hugging crutches in the stands at Old Trafford, this was a potential audition for Axel Tuanzebe in the centre United's back line alongside Victor Lindelof, but the draw and lack of clean sheet wouldn't have allayed defensive fears as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to mark progress with his first piece of silverware.

Opta stats

Manchester United have conceded 28 home goals in the Premier League this season - they last conceded more at Old Trafford in a single league campaign back in 1962-63 (38).

Edinson Cavani became only the third Man Utd player to reach 10+ goals in a single Premier League season while aged 33 or over at the start of that campaign, after Teddy Sheringham in 2000-01 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17.

Edinson Cavani is the 25th different player to score 10+ goals in a single Premier League season for Man Utd - more than any other team in the competition's history (Arsenal 24 players).

What's next?

Manchester United's final Premier League game of the season is at Wolves at 4pm on Sunday, before their Europa League final on Wednesday May 26 against Villarreal in Gdansk at 8pm.

Fulham finish their Premier League campaign at home to Newcastle at 4pm on Sunday.