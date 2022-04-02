Man Utd 1-1 Leicester: Fred cancels out Kelechi Iheanacho opener as hosts drop points in Champions League race

Manchester United's hopes of returning to the Champions League next season were dealt a fresh blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday Night Football.

It might well have been worse for Ralf Rangnick's side but James Maddison was denied a late winner for the visitors after referee Andre Marriner overruled his strike upon VAR review following a foul by Kelechi Iheanacho on Raphael Varane (80).

Iheanacho had given the Foxes the lead when he rose to direct Maddison's cross beyond David de Gea (63) but Fred restored parity with an instinctive finish just three minutes later.

Jadon Sancho snatched at a late chance after substitute Marcus Rashford reacted slow to the initial opportunity - summing up the England pair's recent woes - but it would have been scarcely deserved.

United will continue their fight for a top-four position, but that looks unlikely on this evidence with the side now three points off Arsenal in that coveted spot having played two games more. Leicester rose above Aston Villa into ninth and still have the Europa Conference League as a possible source of silverware this season.

Player ratings Man Utd: de Gea (7), Dalot (6), Varane (6), Maguire (7), Shaw (5), Fred (7), McTominay (5), Elanga (6), Pogba (5), Sancho (6), Bruno Fernandes (6).



Subs: Rashford (7), Alex Telles (6), Matic (6).



Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Justin (7), Evans (6), Fofana (7), Castagne (6), Tielemans (7), Mendy (6), Maddison (8), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Barnes (7), Iheanacho (7).



Subs: Amartey (6), Choudhury (n/a), Daka (n/a).



Man of the match: James Maddison.

United remain a side with no set ideology

Image: Bruno Fernandes remonstrates to Andre Marriner

Leicester had won three of their previous four Premier League games - and there was an early warning for the hosts as within two minutes, Maddison's free-kick was glanced over by Harvey Barnes.

After a week of increased speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag's connection to the vacant role at Old Trafford, United lacked an edge to their game as Paul Pogba's tame header from Luke Shaw's cross drew the first save from Kasper Schmeichel midway through the opening period.

Team news Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuous by his absence. Ronaldo, who bagged a hat-trick against Tottenham in United's last Premier League match, is reportedly ill and was replaced in the XI by Paul Pogba, with Luke Shaw coming in for Alex Telles.



Leicester welcomed back former United defender Jonny Evans from a hamstring injury, while Wesley Fofana also came back into the Foxes' backline, with Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey dropping to the bench.

United had lost two of their previous three games in all competitions, but they ought to have broken the deadlock when Fred intercepted Wesley Fofana's clearance to slip through Bruno Fernandes. Schmeichel read the Portuguese's intentions to keep out his tame shot courtesy of a trademark star-jump save with his left boot.

The last and only time the Foxes secured a top-flight league double over Man Utd was during the 1973/74 season, when United ended up being relegated, but a decent chance to set them on the way to a repeat went begging as Iheanacho responded by scruffily blazing over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bruno Fernandes had a chance to give Manchester United the lead against Leicester, but his tame effort was kicked away by Kasper Schmeichel.

United had four central midfielders and two wide players in attack and yet Rashford still couldn't start. "It's quite incredible," Gary Neville said on commentary. "You'd have thought he'd have got into the team but it's surprising to see him sat in between Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones on the bench. He should be in this team. United are absolutely toothless. It's pathetically slow."

Leicester nearly punished their opponents' sluggishness when Maddison wasn't closed down on the right with his cross met by Barnes once more - in front of the dallying Diogo Dalot - but he flicked his volley wide of the post.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kelechi Iheanacho wasted a great chance to put Leicester in front, but his shot from the edge of the area went wide.

That was it from a subdued first half and even the murmurings of discontent from home supporters that greeted Marriner whistle were somewhat muted. Jamie Redknapp said: "It's been like a testimonial, everyone wants the ball to feet, no one wants to run without it."

United needed a lift but they might have been reduced to 10 men within five minutes of the restart when McTominay scythed down the lively Maddison. Neville's verdict: "If it had been a red card, I don't think it would've been overturned the other way. It's not a great challenge and his feet are off the ground. He's a lucky boy."

Rashford continued to stare from the stands before becoming the lone man warming up - his omission described by Neville as a "killer and a real low for him" given the absence of Edinson Cavani and the ill Cristiano Ronaldo from a "poor team lacking purpose, intent and penetration".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kelechi Iheanacho heads in to put Leicester 1-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He was summoned on 55 minutes and instantly roused the crowd from their stupor, providing his side with an extra dimension and winning a corner having latched onto Pogba's pass. But it was Barnes who continued to cause Dalot problems as his driving run inside drew an important block from Harry Maguire on the hour mark.

Then came the counter-punch from a former Manchester City striker. It came from a quick transition after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall regained possession and swiftly shovelled the ball on to Maddison down the left flank.

Pogba anticipated he would jink inside onto his right foot, but instead he shuffled it onto his left and speared a pinpoint cross over Varane and onto the head of Iheanacho. De Gea got a hand to his header but could only pat it into the side-netting of his goal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United were only behind for a few minutes with Fred scoring the equaliser against Leicester.

It was only the second headed goal United had conceded all season after Kortney Hause's winner for Aston Villa here back in September. Leicester's lead lasted for less than four minutes as Fred marked his 100th Premier League appearance with his fourth goal of the campaign.

The Brazilian was alive to the rebound to rifle his close-range finish above Schmeichel's despairing dive after he had initially kept out Fernandes' strike from the edge of the box.

United sensed a shift in mood and gear, but instead it was Leicester who ought to have restored their lead through Iheanacho as he ran onto Jadon Sancho's slack back pass only to chip the ball over when faced with just De Gea to beat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wesley Fofana thought he had headed Leicester back into the lead, but David de Gea produced a stunning fingertip save to keep the scores level.

Rodgers' side smelt a vulnerability seeping back into the hosts and would have led again were it not for the brilliance of De Gea as he clawed away Wesley Fofana's header from another teasing Maddison delivery.

Fred's intervention failed to turn the tide with United described by Neville as "terrible" thereafter as Maddison was denied a winner with 10 minutes remaining. Varane collapsed to the ground having had his right foot swept by Iheanacho, who played on to set up Maddison for a precise finish inside the near post.

VAR Michael Oliver called referee Marriner across to his monitor to spare United the unwanted twist, but this was another unconvincing day at the office. Their DNA remains unclear under Rangnick.

Sir Alex Ferguson sat watching on and checking his watch but there would be no "Fergie time" - just a check to see how long before he could depart. United appear to be a side with few ideas and no ideology.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leicester thought they had retaken the lead, but James Maddison's finish was ruled out by VAR because of a foul in the build-up.

Foxes stretch unbeaten run - Opta stats

Image: Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the gam

Manchester United have won just one of their last six games in all competitions (D3 L2), after winning four (and drawing three) of the seven before that.

Leicester have lost just one of their last five Premier League games (W3 D1), after losing three of the five beforehand (D2).

Leicester are now unbeaten in four Premier League meetings with Manchester United (W2 D2), after losing seven of the eight clashes before that (D1).

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho netted his 36th Premier League goal, with only four other Nigerian players managing more (Yakubu 95, Kanu 54, Ekoku 52 and Ameobi 43).

Image: James Maddison provided Leicester's creative spark

James Maddison has been directly involved in 21 goals in all competitions this season (13 goals, 8 assists), four more than any other Leicester player; only in 2017-18 with Norwich has he been involved in more goals in a single campaign (26 - 15 goals, 11 assists).

