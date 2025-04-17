Manchester United 5-4 Lyon (Agg 7-6): Harry Maguire goal seals incredible comeback from 4-2 down in extra-time in Europa League quarter-final

Manchester United pulled off one of the great European comebacks as they beat Lyon 5-4 after extra-time (7-6 agg) despite being two goals down after 113 minutes.

In an extraordinary contest that United led by two goals themselves before conceding four - two of them with the French side down to 10 players - only to turn it around themselves with Harry Maguire's headed winner raising the roof at Old Trafford.

The victory sets up a Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club and keeps the dream of a trophy - and Champions League football next season - alive. More importantly, it gave everyone who witnessed it one of the memorable United nights.

Rubem Amorim's side look to have taken total control of the tie when Diogo Dalot doubled their advantage in the second half following Manuel Ugarte's early goal, with Alejandro Garnacho missing an excellent chance to put his team three up.

But Corentin Tolisso nodded in to set nerves jangling before Nicolas Tagliafico found the equaliser. Even a red card for Tolisso was not enough to shift the momentum back their way, Rayan Cherki dramatically firing Lyon in front in extra-time.

Alexandre Lacazette made it four from the spot amid extraordinary scenes and at that stage United were on the floor. But Casemiro won a penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted before Kobbie Mainoo levelled the match in the 120th minute with a beautiful goal.

With Lyon stunned, Maguire, who had operated as a makeshift striker in United's desperation, had the final say. The celebrations were instantaneous and did not stop until long after the final whistle, players and supporters drinking in a game for the ages.

An incredible night in pictures

Image: Manuel Ugarte celebrates giving Man Utd a 10th-minute lead against Lyon

Image: Diogo Dalot celebrates putting Man Utd 2-0 up before half-time

Image: Corentin Tolisso heads home to pull Lyon back to 2-1 on the night, before later being sent off

Image: Alexandre Lacazette wheels away in celebration after Lyon equalised through Nicolas Tagliafico

Image: Rayan Cherki scores into the corner to give Lyon a 3-2 lead in the first half of extra-time

Image: Alexandre Lacazette puts Lyon 4-2 up on the night from the penalty spot in the 110th minute

Image: Bruno Fernandes scores from the penalty spot in the 114th minute to give Man Utd hope but they trailed 4-3

Image: Kobbie Mainoo curls home an equaliser for Man Utd to make it 4-4 on the night in the 120th minute

Image: Harry Maguire scores Man Utd's winner in the 121st minute

Image: Cue wild celebrations!

Player ratings: Man Utd: Onana (7), Mazraoui (6), Maguire (7), Yoro (6), Dalot (7), Ugarte (7), Casemiro (8), Dorgu (6), Garnacho (7), Fernandes (7), Hojlund (6).



Subs: Shaw (5), Mainoo (7), Mount (6), Eriksen (6), Amass (6).



Lyon: Perri (6), Maitland-Niles (7), Mata (5), Niakhate (5), Tagliafico (6), Tolisso (6), Akouokou (6), Veretout (6), Cherki (8), Mikautadze (6), Almada (7).



Subs: Tessmann (6), Lacazette (7), Fofana (7), Abner Vinicius (5), Caleta-Car (5).



Player of the Match: Rayan Cherki.

How did Man Utd's comeback happen?

Where do you rank that? It is one of the most astonishing matches. United led by two but were two behind with hope all but extinguished before a hat-trick of late goals completed an Old Trafford comeback befitting of the best times at this great club.

United displayed an evocative tifo in front of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand before kick-off with their five captains to have lifted a European trophy upon it. The words on that tifo? Never. Gonna. Stop. It is part of the folklore at United, the stories they tell.

Add this to the tales to be passed down the generations. This is not 1999, not the Camp Nou, not even the Champions League. But even that win was from only one down. This was the first game in major European football history to feature five goals in extra-time.

The finale was stirring, all that will, and should, be remembered. But, of course, there were downs as well as ups because two of them were scored by Lyon. How did United lose control of the game midway through normal time? And then fall behind against 10?

It was an exercise in self-destruction at that point, supporters watching in a different kind of disbelief at the capitulation they were witnessing. But then came the twist. United kept going. The pressure suddenly shifted. Key players showed their mettle.

Casemiro won a penalty and set up the next two. The teenage Mainoo, with a swivel of those hips, showed that he continues to have a penchant for the big moments. And Maguire. It had to be Maguire. The most chaotic win of them all. Never. Gonna. Stop.

Amorim: The best sound in the world

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim speaking to TNT Sports:

"The sound in the stadium for Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire's goals was the best sound I have ever [heard]. A lot of people want to keep shirts, I just want to keep that sound. It is the best sound in the world.

"I feel for the people that had to leave when it was 4-2 because of the traffic. They will be gutted!

"It is a special moment. We know we are underperforming and deserve all the critics. But we still have time to make something special of this season.

"We need luck with injuries. It is going to be tough.

"In my career I had one final. I had the semi-final in Turin and the final was also in Turin [semi-final opponents Athletic Club also hosting the Europa League final].

"We lost the final, so let's change that."

'Moments like this make it all worth it'

Speaking in the press conference afterwards, Amorim was asked if he felt this was possible when 4-2 down late on…

"You think it's hard, but you try to make some changes or try to push the players and force yourself to give energy to the players. In this stadium, in this club, you always have that feeling that anything can happen.

"All the frustration that the coach has in this kind of season, the frustration, the bad moments, when you have moments like this, it's all worth it. But then you finish the game, you calm down and you start thinking that we have a game on Sunday.

"These kind of moments can create some connection between the fans and the players. We can forget for a few minutes what kind of season we are having. Today is a good feeling, but tomorrow we need to start everything again."