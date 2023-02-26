Man Utd 2-0 Newcastle: Erik ten Hag's side win Carabao Cup to end six-year trophy drought

Manchester United ended their six-year trophy drought as they beat Newcastle 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup.

Casemiro scored the opener for Erik ten Hag's side at Wembley and they doubled their lead before the break via a Sven Botman own goal.

It is their first piece of silverware since they won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017, and it could be the first trophy of a potential quadruple, with United still in the FA Cup, Europa League and still having an outside shot of winning the Premier League.

For Newcastle, their 54-year wait for a trophy - and 68 years for a domestic trophy - goes on.

Newcastle were bright in the early stages but it was Manchester United who took control on 33 minutes, as Casemiro rose to head home from Luke Shaw's free-kick. There was a VAR check but the Brazilian was ruled to be narrowly onside.

Six minutes later the lead was doubled as Marcus Rashford combined brilliantly with Wout Weghorst before driving into the box and seeing his shot deflect off of Botman before evading Loris Karius in the Newcastle goal.

Eddie Howe threw on Alexander Isak at half-time to try and help turn the tide, but Newcastle could not break down a stubborn and resilient red wall, as Man Utd saw out the win.

They could even have added a late third in stoppage time as a counter saw Bruno Fernandes race through, but he was denied by Karius from close range.

Neville: Ten Hag has transformed Man Utd from whiners into winners

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"It's about one man that has transformed a team from whiners into winners - what a job Erik ten Hag has done. Players are out there that shouldn't have played for Manchester United again but they are performing at a high level.

"They have a spirit and a fight. There is a real chance of winning trophies beyond this. He makes good decisions in matches - his subs were critical in making sure they saw this game out. It's been a brilliant last few months.

"At the end of last season, some of those players were part of a team labelled a disgrace by me and other Man Utd fans. It was horrible to watch. They were divided. The turnaround is transformational. It's unbelievable what Erik ten Hag has done.

"From 2003 and 2006, we didn't win a trophy and you feel like you're never going to win a league again, or you're not going to be up there again. This trophy was the catalyst for feeling confident and putting belief into the squad.

"This squad will be dangerous with a medal around their neck because you like to think Erik ten Hag is going to improve them again in the next 12 to 18 months. They're not close to Arsenal or Man City, that's clear, but where they are and what they're doing is something I never would have imagined six months ago."

Keane: Hopefully the start of things to come

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"Look at the players' and supporters' reactions, they've been desperate for success. All the build-up was about Newcastle and how desperate they were. But these players, the manager, it's been five, six, seven years now, that seems a long time.

"They deserve the victory, they were efficient, and scored two good goals. It was a long way back for Newcastle who stuck at it, but hopefully this is the start of the good days coming back to Man Utd."

Player of the Match - Casemiro

What a performance, what a signing he has proven to be. If there were any doubters before he arrived at Manchester United, they have surely been silenced now. Casemiro is a unique and brilliant midfielder who can do everything. Even at his age and for the price they paid, he has proven an absolute bargain.

Manchester United now turn their attentions to the FA Cup, with West Ham visiting Old Trafford on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Erik ten Hag's side then face another huge match on Sunday when they take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Liverpool

Manchester United Sunday 5th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Newcastle's next game is at champions Manchester City on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm. Eddie Howe's side then host Wolves on Sunday, March 12, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.