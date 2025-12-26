Man Utd 1-0 Newcastle: Patrick Dorgu's volley sends Ruben Amorim's side fifth as back-four switch pays off

Patrick Dorgu's first-half volley sent Manchester United fifth in the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim went to a back four.

Amorim's tactical change to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Dorgu playing on the right wing appeared to confuse Newcastle early on, with Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko going close. And though Eddie Howe did adjust, Dorgu's wonderful volley beat Aaron Ramsdale.

The 21-year-old Denmark international has had his struggles since arriving from Lecce last winter but he impressed here even beyond his spectacular goal, although it was Matheus Cunha with his driving runs from deep who lit up the first half at Old Trafford.

Player ratings: Man Utd: Lammens (7), Heaven (8), Martinez (8), Shaw (7), Dalot (7), Ugarte (7), Casemiro (7), Dorgu (8), Mount (6), Cunha (8), Sesko (6).



Subs: Fletcher (6), Yoro (6), Zirkzee (5), Fredricson (n/a), Malacia (n/a).



Newcastle: Ramsdale (5), Miley (6), Schar (6), Thiaw (6), Hall (7), Guimaraes (7), Tonali (6), Ramsey (5), Murphy (6), Gordon (6), Woltemade (6).



Subs: Joelinton (6), Wissa (6), Barnes (6), Willock (6).



Player of the Match: Ayden Heaven.

"Newcastle will fancy their chances," former Manchester United captain Roy Keane had told Sky Sports beforehand. That the hosts had failed to win any of their previous seven Premier League matches without Bruno Fernandes offered further encouragement.

Although Sesko did hit the crossbar on the counter-attack, Howe's side certainly stepped up the pressure in the second half with Lewis Hall striking the underside of the bar himself. Amorim had Dorgu and Diogo Dalot as his wingers in a 4-4-2 formation.

Dalot even came close to doubling the lead but it was Newcastle pushing - Lisandro Martinez, on his return to the starting line-up, surviving a VAR call for a penalty against him. They lacked the cutting edge to break down a resolute defensive effort.

Team news: Casemiro returned from suspension to replace the injured Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United’s midfield. Lisandro Martinez came in for Leny Yoro as captain.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe named an unchanged team from the line-up that started the draw against Chelsea with Lewis Miley continuing at right-back.

The three points lift Manchester United up to fifth in the Premier League table, above Liverpool and out of the top four on only goal difference. Newcastle, with only one away win in the Premier League all season, remain in the bottom half of the table in 11th.

Story of the match in stats...