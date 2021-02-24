Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad. Europa League Round of 32.

Old Trafford.

Manchester United 0

    Real Sociedad 0

      4-0

      Latest Europa League Odds

      Man Utd vs Real Sociedad: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire could make full Man Utd debuts; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms; Man Utd won 4-0 against Real Sociedad in the first leg of last-32 Europa League clash

      Wednesday 24 February 2021 15:57, UK

      Amad Diallo is in line to feature for Manchester United against Real Sociedad
      Image: Amad Diallo is in line to feature for Manchester United against Real Sociedad

      Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      A period of self-isolation means a number of the Manchester United coaching staff will be absent for the second successive match, while Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba remain sidelined through injury

      A shoulder issue prevents midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from making his first-team bow in a week that has seen fellow 18-year-old Amad Diallo, signed from Atalanta in January, and 17-year-old Shola Shoretire make their debuts.

      Barcelona are lining up a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland 1:20
      Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he keeps in touch with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but is happy with Manchester United's recruitment model.

      "Hannibal was injured in the reserves, he'll be out for a month," said Solskjaer, who has added 19-year-old Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith to United's Europa League squad.

      "He was just coming into our squad. Unfortunately for him he's out.

      Trending

      "Amad and Shola, of course, they will be involved, they're in the squad. I'm not going to tell you if they're starting or not."

      Job all but done

      OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, GETTY

      While Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will allow his players to take nothing for granted, he will know their hugely impressive first-leg performance planted one foot firmly in the last 16.

      Also See:

      Goals either side of half-time from Bruno Fernandes and further strikes from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James secured a priceless 4-0 advantage and a platform from which to kill off any lingering hope for Real Sociedad if they can score early.

      There is also perhaps an opportunity to rest some of his bigger names.

      How to follow

      Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle 3:08
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Newcastle

      Follow Man Utd vs Real Sociedad with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      Opta stats

      PA Solskjaer 1:11
      Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich feels Manchester United should not give up hope of the Premier League title just yet.
      • Manchester United have won just one of their last nine home matches against Spanish opponents (D4 L4), failing to score in their last two. That one win came against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2013-14.
      • Real Sociedad remain winless in their three matches with Manchester United across all competitions (D1 L2), with their 0-4 defeat in the first leg their heaviest European defeat in a game considered a home match.
      • Manchester United are unbeaten in 14 UEFA Europa League matches at Old Trafford (W12 D2) since losing 3-2 to Marcelo Bielsa's Athletic Bilbao in 2011-12.
      • Real Sociedad have played twice in England before in European competition, losing 6-0 against Liverpool in the UEFA Cup in 1975-76 and 1-0 against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League in 2013-14.
      • Real Sociedad's David Silva has enjoyed six wins in eight previous visits to Old Trafford in all competitions (L2), having a direct hand in five goals (3 goals, 2 assists). Indeed, since his first appearance there in February 2011, no player within the top five European leagues has enjoyed more away victories at the Theatre of Dreams.
      Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

      Win £250,000 on Tuesday!

      Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 6:00pm.

      Around Sky

      Get More from Sky Cinema

      Get Sky Sports