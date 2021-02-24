Man Utd vs Real Sociedad: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

A period of self-isolation means a number of the Manchester United coaching staff will be absent for the second successive match, while Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba remain sidelined through injury

A shoulder issue prevents midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from making his first-team bow in a week that has seen fellow 18-year-old Amad Diallo, signed from Atalanta in January, and 17-year-old Shola Shoretire make their debuts.

"Hannibal was injured in the reserves, he'll be out for a month," said Solskjaer, who has added 19-year-old Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith to United's Europa League squad.

"He was just coming into our squad. Unfortunately for him he's out.

"Amad and Shola, of course, they will be involved, they're in the squad. I'm not going to tell you if they're starting or not."

Job all but done

While Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will allow his players to take nothing for granted, he will know their hugely impressive first-leg performance planted one foot firmly in the last 16.

Goals either side of half-time from Bruno Fernandes and further strikes from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James secured a priceless 4-0 advantage and a platform from which to kill off any lingering hope for Real Sociedad if they can score early.

There is also perhaps an opportunity to rest some of his bigger names.

Opta stats

