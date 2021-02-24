Man Utd vs Real Sociedad: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
A period of self-isolation means a number of the Manchester United coaching staff will be absent for the second successive match, while Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba remain sidelined through injury
A shoulder issue prevents midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from making his first-team bow in a week that has seen fellow 18-year-old Amad Diallo, signed from Atalanta in January, and 17-year-old Shola Shoretire make their debuts.
"Hannibal was injured in the reserves, he'll be out for a month," said Solskjaer, who has added 19-year-old Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith to United's Europa League squad.
"He was just coming into our squad. Unfortunately for him he's out.
"Amad and Shola, of course, they will be involved, they're in the squad. I'm not going to tell you if they're starting or not."
Job all but done
While Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will allow his players to take nothing for granted, he will know their hugely impressive first-leg performance planted one foot firmly in the last 16.
Goals either side of half-time from Bruno Fernandes and further strikes from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James secured a priceless 4-0 advantage and a platform from which to kill off any lingering hope for Real Sociedad if they can score early.
There is also perhaps an opportunity to rest some of his bigger names.
Opta stats
- Manchester United have won just one of their last nine home matches against Spanish opponents (D4 L4), failing to score in their last two. That one win came against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2013-14.
- Real Sociedad remain winless in their three matches with Manchester United across all competitions (D1 L2), with their 0-4 defeat in the first leg their heaviest European defeat in a game considered a home match.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in 14 UEFA Europa League matches at Old Trafford (W12 D2) since losing 3-2 to Marcelo Bielsa's Athletic Bilbao in 2011-12.
- Real Sociedad have played twice in England before in European competition, losing 6-0 against Liverpool in the UEFA Cup in 1975-76 and 1-0 against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League in 2013-14.
- Real Sociedad's David Silva has enjoyed six wins in eight previous visits to Old Trafford in all competitions (L2), having a direct hand in five goals (3 goals, 2 assists). Indeed, since his first appearance there in February 2011, no player within the top five European leagues has enjoyed more away victories at the Theatre of Dreams.