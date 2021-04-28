Man Utd vs Roma preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Europa League semi-final first leg between Man Utd and Roma (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford are in contention to feature for Man Utd in their home tie against Roma. Striker Rashford has been carrying a foot problem, but is available for Thursday's game.

"We have managed Marcus and we have had to do it for quite a while," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. "I feel he's gone through the worst now. He's available for selection tomorrow, he's happy with the progress."

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are still ruled out through injury, while Solskjaer remained tight-lipped on who would start in goal - Dean Henderson or David de Gea.

Former Man Utd defender Chris Smalling has been out for Roma recently with a thigh injury, but is expected to be available for his return to Old Trafford.

However, Pedro will be sidelined through injury, while Riccardo Calafiori and Nicolo Zaniolo have also not travelled to Manchester. Gianluca Mancini will also miss out through suspension.

How to follow

Follow live text commentary of Man Utd vs Roma through our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats

This will be the seventh meeting between Manchester United and Roma in European competition, while the Red Devils have only lost one of the previous six (W4 D1) - all of which have been in the UEFA Champions League.

Roma have lost all three of their previous away games against Manchester United, conceding nine goals and scoring just once in return. This will be their first such trip since April 2008, when they lost 0-1 in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Manchester United have only lost one of their last 12 games against Italian opponents in European competition (W8 D3), with the only defeat in this run coming at home to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2018-19.

Roma will be looking for their first European victory away to English opponents since February 2001 (1-0 v Liverpool in the UEFA Cup), having failed to win any of their last 12 such games against seven different English sides (D4 L8).

