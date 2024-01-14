Man Utd 2-2 Tottenham: Sir Jim Ratcliffe watches on but Spurs twice cancel out Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford goals

Tottenham came from behind twice to draw 2-2 and deny Manchester United victory in front of the watching Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund put Erik ten Hag's team in front with a powerful early effort but Richarlison headed in the first equaliser and though Marcus Rashford restored United's advantage, Rodrigo Bentancur levelled again at the start of the second half.

Scott McTominay headed over in stoppage time but neither side could find a winner in an entertaining affair that showcased Ange Postecoglou's passing game and the pace of the home team on the counter-attack. The draw moves United up two places to seventh. Spurs miss the chance to overtake Arsenal and stay fifth.

Player ratings Man Utd:Onana (6), Wan-Bissaka (7), Varane (6), Evans (6), Dalot (6), Eriksen (6), Mainoo (6), Garnacho (6), Bruno Fernandes (7), Rashford (7), Hojlund (7).



Subs: McTominay (6), Martinez (6), Antony (n/a).



Tottenham: Vicario (6), Porro (7), Skipp (7), Romero (7), Udogie (6), Van de Ven (6), Bentancur (8), Hojbjerg (7), Johnson (6), Richarlison (7), Werner (6).



Subs: Gil (n/a), Dragusin (n/a), Emerson Royal (n/a).



Player of the match: Rodrigo Bentancur.

How it played out at Old Trafford

Ratcliffe, whose partial takeover is expected to go through next month, was treated to a fast start and a spectacular strike as Hojlund lit up Old Trafford with a fierce finish into the roof of the net. Rashford had been crowded out. Hojlund's hit was emphatic.

Tottenham's response was impressive, Jonny Evans flicking debutant Timo Werner's header wide and Diogo Dalot was required to clear Bentancur's header off the line. The equaliser did come when Richarlison nodded in Pedro Porro's left-wing corner.

Team news Manchester United made one change from the side that lost to Nottingham Forest with Rasmus Hojlund replacing Antony, who was on the bench. Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez were named among the substitutes on their return from injury.

Timo Werner went straight into the starting line-up while fellow new signing Radu Dragusin named on the bench. Micky van de Ven also started having not played since early November because of a hamstring injury. Cristian Romero was fit to line up alongside him.

Free-scoring Spurs Since the start of December, no player has scored more goals in the Premier League than Tottenham’s Richarlison. Spurs have scored in each of their last 33 games in the Premier League, now the outright longest scoring run in the club's league history.

The template was set by that stage - Spurs dominating possession, United threatening on the counter-attack. It made for a thrilling game. Still in the first half, Destiny Udogie headed Rashford's cross against his own post before United took the lead once more.

Rashford's clever one-two with Hojlund outmanoeuvred Porro and the finish, low into the far corner, was too good for Guglielmo Vicario. There was time for Cristian Romero to head against the bar from another Porro corner before the half-time whistle.

Rashford's wait is over Marcus Rashford scored his first goal at Old Trafford this season, with his previous one for Manchester United coming against Chelsea last May.

Spurs needed no encouragement to believe they were still in it - it was that kind of game. And Bentancur levelled it within a minute of the restart, with Ten Hag yet to take his seat. Werner's centre was collected smartly and dispatched high into Andre Onana's net.

Manchester United have never lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford when leading at half-time but that record was at risk as Tottenham chased a third. Ten Hag brought McTominay on, seeking dynamism, while Lisandro Martinez made his return.

But the expected grandstand finish did not quite emerge. McTominay spurned the clearest opportunity, heading Alejandro Garnacho's cross over the bar when unmarked. The supporters at Old Trafford are hoping for much more once Ratcliffe's impact is felt.

Postecoglou hails his players

"I am delighted. We played really well. Obviously, not the greatest of starts, being a goal down, particularly here, and knowing the situation Manchester United are in, in terms of needing a result," Postecoglou told Sky Sports afterwards.

"Their response was outstanding. Our football after that was really good and even before that, we were creating some good opportunities.

"We then got hit on another transition but in the second half, we controlled the game. I couldn't be happier.

"We have had a really rough week off the field with quite a bit of illness and other things. This group of players has been outstanding."

In the press conference, Postecoglou confirmed that as well as Dejan Kulusevski, who missed the match, Udogie and Oliver Skipp had also suffered illnesses.

Romero was "probably two weeks ahead of schedule" after injury, while Micky van de Ven was pushed to the limit on his return.

There was a special word for Bentancur, who won the player of the match award for his performance.

"To be honest, the initial diagnosis, he should still be out. But he came to me and said he wanted to help. It is a testament to his character. He was outstanding today.

"There were two or three others who struggled a bit this week. But it doesn't really matter. These guys are not going to make excuses.

"These guys are giving me everything, whether it is the guys who are out of position, have not played for a while or are coming back from injury.

"There were a hell of a lot of reasons for us not to perform at that level. Even me, as someone who likes to push the envelope, I would have accepted that."

Ten Hag frustrated by soft goals

"I think we scored two great goals and we concede two very soft goals," said Ten Hag.

"The second goal from a goal kick, we should defend the diagonal, it is the equaliser and it is no good but I have seen some good spells, two goals but also some other chances. You are slightly disappointed when you get the result."

As with Postecoglou, preparations were disrupted due to injury as he revealed the reason why Aaron Wan-Bissaka lined up at left-back with Dalot on the right.

"We expected Luke Shaw and trained with him but this morning he dropped out not fit enough to start so to change then back and adapt our gameplan was too much so we decided to put Wan-Bissaka [on the left]."

The Dutchman was frustrated to be denied a penalty for a challenge by Udogie on Garnacho. "What can you do? But I am used to it, all season that is the case." And he also saw McTominay miss a header that he said he scores "10 out of 10" ordinarily.

But he was pleased to see Hojlund and Rashford score in the same game for the first time.

"I hope they keep going, there is progress, they are coming up with some routines and that is what you need, especially in the front line where a quick decision has to be made and in a split second you need the right decision so you need intuition."

Have their struggles in front of goal affected confidence? "I think that counts for every team when your front players are not scoring," he added. "It goes through the whole team, makes everyone insecure starting with the front players when they are not scoring."

Man Utd enter the two-week winter break before facing an FA Cup fourth-round tie on January 27, with their opponents (Newport County or Eastleigh) yet to be determined.

They return to Premier League duty on February 1 when travelling to Wolves; kick-off 8.15pm.

Tottenham contest their respective FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester City on January 27, before hosting Brentford in the Premier League on January 31; kick-off 7.30pm.