Manchester United 0-0 Watford: Profligate hosts held by Hornets

Manchester United left the door open to their top-four rivals as Watford boosted their survival hopes with a plucky 0-0 draw at a disgruntled Old Trafford on Saturday.

In a poignant moment before a ball had been kicked, both sets of players, led by United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, displayed a sign calling for peace in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On the pitch, United were superior throughout but were guilty of squandering a glut of gilt-edged chances, as they missed the chance to move to within a point of third-place Chelsea, and failed to respond to wins for Arsenal and Tottenham in the fiercely-contested race for Champions League football.

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied by the post in the first half, had an effort ruled out for offside and watched on as Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Anthony Elanga failed to underscore United's dominance.

As United toiled, Watford, who were indebted to an inspired performance from their former goalkeeper Ben Foster, grew in confidence and could have completed a league double over their hosts as Ismaila Sarr's stoppage-time effort whistled inches wide.

All-too-familiar boos rang out as the final whistle sounded as Roy Hodgson, who is now unbeaten in his last four visits to Old Trafford, guided second-bottom Watford to a point which leaves them three from safety. Fourth-placed United move two points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal having played three games more.

Man Utd top-four challenge falters

It was an underwhelming end to an afternoon which began in promising fashion. Ronaldo hit the post with a fifth-minute effort, and had Bruno Fernandes squared to his compatriot instead of going alone moments later, United might have led. Instead, Foster superbly thwarted his attempt.

Ronaldo eventually had the ball in the Watford net when he turned home Fernandes' cross, only to see it ruled out for offside.

Chances continued to pass United by, with Fernandes unable to find the target while stretching to reach Paul Pogba's cross, before he headed over after Ronaldo had rounded Foster and stood a cross up to the far post.

United wanted a penalty before the break when the lively Anthony Elanga went down under a challenge from Craig Cathcart, but referee Kevin Friend was unmoved.

After Watford centre-back Samir had headed wide, and Pogba had miscalculated a volley early in the second half, United saw another penalty appeal turned down when Ronaldo went to ground following contact from Hassane Kamara.

Elanga failed to cap an electric individual performance when he fired wide at the end of a slick United attack, before the 19-year-old inadvertently blocked an effort from Ronaldo on the goal line.

Rangnick introduced Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw late on but to no avail, as United reached the full-time whistle fortunate to have secured a point, with Sarr firing inches wide of David de Gea's goal with virtually the last kick of the game.

