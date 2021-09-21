Manchester United vs West Ham: Carabao Cup preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats and TV details ahead of Man Utd vs West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to make changes for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup third-round clash with West Ham.
The Norwegian has already hinted that midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has scored after coming off the bench in each of his last two Premier League appearances against Newcastle and the Hammers on Sunday, will start against the club where he spent the second half of last season on loan.
Striker Edinson Cavani (muscle strain) and defender Alex Telles (ankle) could return and keepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson will be hoping David De Gea is given a rest, while Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, as well as youngsters Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi, Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire, could come into contention.
However, the game is likely to come too soon for defender Phil Jones (match fitness) midfielder Amad (thigh) and striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder).
Meanwhile, West Ham can welcome back Michail Antonio from suspension, although he may be saved for Leeds at the weekend.
Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and midfielder Alex Kral are in line to make their debuts following their summer loan moves.
Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini could also start.
How to follow
Man Utd vs West Ham is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 7.45pm.
You can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle
Opta stats
- Since Carlos Tevez's famous winner for West Ham at Old Trafford back in May 2007 that kept the Hammers in the Premier League, West Ham haven't managed to win on any of their last 17 visits to Manchester United in all competitions (D4 L13).
- This will be the fourth League Cup meeting between Man Utd and West Ham, with the home side progressing in each of the previous three - the Red Devils winning 1-0 in the 1985-86 third round and 4-1 in the 2016-17 quarter-final, and West Ham winning 4-0 at Upton Park in the 2010-11 quarter-final.
- West Ham have been knocked out of the League Cup on six of the last eight occasions when paired with fellow Premier League sides, including on each of the last three in 2017-18 (v Arsenal), 2018-19 (Spurs) and 2020-21 (Everton).
- Manchester United have lost their last two League Cup matches at Old Trafford - though both have come at the semi-final stage against Manchester City. They've only been eliminated in the third round on two of the previous 16 occasions at Old Trafford however, losing on penalties to Derby in 2018-19 and 2-0 against Coventry in 2007-08.
- David Moyes has progressed from 10 of his 15 League Cup ties at the third round stage, including each of the last three in charge of three different clubs - Man Utd in 2013-14, Sunderland in 2016-17 and current club West Ham last season.