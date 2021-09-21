Manchester United vs West Ham: Carabao Cup preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats and TV details ahead of Man Utd vs West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to make changes for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup third-round clash with West Ham.

The Norwegian has already hinted that midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has scored after coming off the bench in each of his last two Premier League appearances against Newcastle and the Hammers on Sunday, will start against the club where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Striker Edinson Cavani (muscle strain) and defender Alex Telles (ankle) could return and keepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson will be hoping David De Gea is given a rest, while Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, as well as youngsters Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi, Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire, could come into contention.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for defender Phil Jones (match fitness) midfielder Amad (thigh) and striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over West Ham in the Premier League

Meanwhile, West Ham can welcome back Michail Antonio from suspension, although he may be saved for Leeds at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and midfielder Alex Kral are in line to make their debuts following their summer loan moves.

Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini could also start.

How to follow

Man Utd vs West Ham is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 7.45pm.

You can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle

Opta stats