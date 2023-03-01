Man Utd 3-1 West Ham: Alejandro Garnacho inspires Carabao Cup winners to comeback win

Alejandro Garnacho inspired Man Utd to a late comeback 3-1 win against West Ham as Erik ten Hag's men progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they will host Fulham.

Sunday's 2-0 victory against Newcastle secured the Old Trafford giants' first silverware since 2017 in the Carabao Cup but the manager's immediate message to his players was "get back to work".

United looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma put David Moyes' West Ham into a deserved lead at Old Trafford.

But Nayef Aguerd's 77th-minute own goal sparked an impressive turnaround, with teenager Garnacho's superb 90th-minute effort followed by a stoppage-time strike by Fred in a 3-1 triumph. Their quarter-final will take place on the weekend of March 18 and 19.

There was a sense of relief among the delighted celebrations as Ten Hag's men progressed from the fifth-round tie despite a shaky performance, keeping their hopes of a quadruple alive.

United started brightly as Antony missed an effort before the Hammers goalkeeper - set for a prolonged spell as starter due to Lukasz Fabianski's fractured cheekbone - denied Garnacho.

Moyes' men stepped up after that shaky start and had a great chance to open the scoring midway through the first half.

Benrahma fizzed a ball between Maguire and Victor Lindelof to put Michail Antonio through on goal, but De Gea spread himself well and blocked the returning striker's shot with a strong right arm. Tomas Soucek went close from the resulting corner.

Man Utd's incredible 10 home draws in domestic cups Since losing 3-1 to Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-final during the 2020/21 season, Man Utd have been drawn to play at home in 10 consecutive domestic cup ties.



This includes Wednesday's FA Cup quarter-final draw, where they have been drawn at home to Fulham.



September 22 2021: Man Utd 0-1 West Ham - EFL Cup

January 10 2022: Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa - FA Cup

February 4 2022: Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 pens) - FA Cup

November 10 2022: Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa - EFL Cup

December 21 2022: Man Utd 2-0 Burnley - EFL Cup

January 6 2023: Man Utd 3-1 Everton - FA Cup

January 10 2023: Man Utd 3-0 Charlton - EFL Cup

January 28 2023: Man Utd 3-1 Reading - FA Cup

March 1 2023: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham - FA Cup

March 2023: Man Utd vs Fulham - FA Cup

*Excludes the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest

Benrahma was pulling the strings and teed up Emerson Palmieri to fizz over a tantalising cross, with De Gea then denying Antonio having given the ball away in the first place.

The Spaniard got down well to stop Soucek heading home a deep cross from Benrahma as the Hammers had the first chance of the second period, with Weghorst then striking wide at the other end.

The sides traded attacks looking for an opener that arrived for the visitors in the 54th minute.

Half-time substitute Casemiro claimed Soucek had rolled the ball out of play for a throw-in and United switched off as played continued, with Emerson cutting back for Benrahma to bend home brilliantly.

United's appeals for it to be chalked off fell on deaf ears, with the goal given the green light by the VAR.

Pablo Fornals lashed just across the face of goal and Antonio bypassed newly-introduced Lisandro Martinez as the Hammers threatened to take the tie away from the hosts.

But Ten Hag's substitutions boosted this mentally resilient group, leading to a belated response.

A well-hit Casemiro strike was denied by Areola and substitute Marcus Rashford hit wide from distance, before Old Trafford erupted when Casemiro headed home Fernandes' free-kick in the 72nd minute.

But those celebrations were cut short as the substitute had clearly strayed offside, meaning the VAR review was needlessly dragged out.

West Ham's travelling fans lapped up that moment, only for their night to go downhill rapidly from the 77th minute.

Again it was a Fernandes set piece at the heart of it, with players rising to meet his corner and visiting defender Aguerd inadvertently heading his own goal.

Garnacho had penalty appeals ignored and Casemiro saw a header saved as the hosts pushed for a late winner, with Fernandes seeing a dangerous cross cut out.

That intensity eventually brought two late goals as United sealed progress.

Weghorst saw a shot blocked and the ball looped up in the air, with Garnacho taking a touch before coolly striking home a right-footed curler in front of the Stretford End.

Fred added the gloss in the fifth minute of stoppage time, smashing in after Weghorst pressured Aguerd.

Keane: West Ham were useless, laughable

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane hit out at David Moyes' Hammers for a "shocking" second-half display, accusing the Londoners of gifting United three goals.

Asked if he ever felt that West Ham would hold on for a win, Keane told ITV: "It never happens. Seen it all before. They come, get a bit giddy, get an opportunity.

"Loads of teams, the Spurses of this world, they come to Old Trafford, get a few chances and they get all excited and they end up getting beat.

"Defensively, West Ham were shocking. Absolutely shocking [and] useless in the second half. They gave up three goals!

"Give United credit, you knew there would be a reaction. The really good games find a way to win. We saw the set-piece delivery at the weekend, and contributions from substitutes. Fred scored. But there are no surprises at what we've seen tonight.

"I've seen it over the years, West Ham are laughable. You get chances, you've got to take them. You talk about small margins, players have to do their job!"

Asked about the role of West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in Aguerd's own goal, Keane added: "The goalkeeper has to come out there. I remember the goalkeeper coach I used to work with used to say: 'Come out with violence.' You come and take people out.

"But you look at [Areola and his West Ham defenders] there and they're having a discussion like they're in Starbucks.

"Go and take people out. Come with violence. That's your job."

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Man City vs Burnley

Man Utd vs Fulham

Brighton vs Grimsby

Sheffield United vs Blackburn

FA Cup key dates

Quarter-finals - Set to be played the weekend of March 18 and 19

Semi-finals - Set to be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23

Final - Saturday June 3

