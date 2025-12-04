Man Utd 1-1 West Ham: Soungoutou Magassa’s late equaliser denies Ruben Amorim’s side key Old Trafford win

Manchester United slipped up at home again as Soungoutou Magassa’s late goal earned West Ham a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The three points that would have lifted Ruben Amorim's side up to fifth in the table looked to be theirs when Diogo Dalot finished smartly just before the hour but United failed to see it through with Magassa's neat finish allowing West Ham to claim a point.

United, who lost at home to 10-man Everton in their previous home fixture, do move above Liverpool into eighth but this was a missed opportunity. Nuno Espirito Santo will take the point, his side still among the bottom three but only two points from safety.

Player ratings: Man Utd: Lammens (6), Mazraoui (7), Heaven (6), Shaw (7), Amad (7), Casemiro (7), Fernandes (6), Dalot (7), Cunha (6), Mbeumo (6), Zirkzee (6).



Subs: Yoro (6), Dorgu (6), Mount (n/a), Ugarte (n/a), Martinez (n/a).



West Ham: Areola (6), Wan-Bissaka (8), Todibo (7), Mavropanos (7), Diouf (7), Potts (7), Magassa (8), Fernandes (6), Soucek (6), Bowen (7), Wilson (6).



Subs: Irving (n/a), Kante (n/a), Kilman (n/a).



Player of the Match: Soungoutou Magassa.

West Ham, who have now picked up eight points from their last five games under Nuno, showed some attacking intent in the first half an hour of the contest, Casemiro having to slide to block Matheus Fernandes' low shot. But United pushed thereafter.

Image: Magassa's close-range finish found West Ham a late equaliser against Man Utd

Alphonse Areola tipped over Bryan Mbeumo's cross-shot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka cleared off the line from Joshua Zirkzee and Bruno Fernandes' effort on the follow up shaved the post. United finished the first half with a season-high 25 touches in the opposition box.

Ayden Heaven, making his first start since the debacle against Grimsby, was withdrawn at half-time having picked up an early booking, but the United boss maintained his 3-4-3 structure, of course. And it was his left wing-back of all people who opened the scoring.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Diego Dalot opens the scoring for Manchester United against West Ham

Wandering into the box unmarked, the ball fell kindly to Dalot and the Portuguese defender slammed the ball into the net to lift the mood inside Old Trafford. But the fact that they were unable to capitalise on it highlighted why Amorim's team still frustrate.

Andy Irving swung in a corner with his first touch after coming on, Jarrod Bowen won the flick on ahead of Fernandes and though Noussair Mazraoui cleared off the line, Magassa's slotted away the rebound. West Ham even threatened to score a winner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Soungoutou Magassa levels for West Ham against Manchester United

West Ham's resilience Since Nuno Espirito Santo’s first game in charge of West Ham, only Aston Villa (9) have won more Premier League points from losing positions than the Hammers (8).

That would have been pushing it but they do not look like a team that will be facing relegation under Nuno in the spring. Where Amorim's United find themselves is less clear. Champions League qualification is a possibility. But not with this sloppiness.

Keane: United defended like a pub team

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane's full-time rant after Manchester United's 1-1 draw against West Ham at Old Trafford in the Premier League

Former Man Utd captain Roy Keane speaking on Sky Sports:

"The last three or four games, that sums them up. Not quite doing enough.

"Where is the frustration with this group players? I've watched the games closely. The lack of quality and intensity. They got two goals against Palace but they defended like a pub team.

"Tonight, you give United praise before the game and they can go fifth. This team is not ready to go fifth. Fifth in the league!

"They've got Wolves next, they are one of the worst teams I've ever seen in the Premier League. Let's see.

"I don't get how the players or manager don't sense it. That there could be a twist. They have to do better than that."

Amorim: The game was in control

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim speaking to Sky Sports:

We had good moments and we lost a little bit of control after the goal.

"We should have closed the game when we scored the first one.

"The game was in control, we knew it. Any set pieces can be a problem. We couldn't maintain the ball after the goal.

"Losing second balls, running with the ball, they were winning the first ball. We can control that kind of game. We should be better with the ball after the first goal.

"The characteristics with the players inside the box were sometimes not enough."

Nuno: It's important, we are proud

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's important because it's a tough place to come. We are proud that we achieved something. It could have been three [points].

"We are trying to build urgency with results, looking for a better performance."

"I thought all the game, especially second half, we created many problems for Man Utd."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?