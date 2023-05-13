Manchester United 2-0 Wolves: Hosts close on top-four place after Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho goals

Manchester United moved four points above fifth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League with just three games remaining following a comfortable 2-0 home win against Wolves.

The result means Erik ten Hag's side are closing on a Champions League spot and only trail third-placed Newcastle, who drew 2-2 at Leeds earlier on Saturday, on goal difference.

United's performance will not live long in many memories but the hosts delivered in a must-win game, creating enough chances to ensure Wolves were second best throughout the contest and preventing their visitors from recording a single shot on target.

The opening goal came from Anthony Martial in the 32nd minute when the forward swept into an empty net from Antony's pass, before substitute Alejandro Garnacho returned from injury to seal the win in stoppage time.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (6), Wan-Bissaka (7), Varane (6), Lindelof (7), Shaw (7), Casemiro (7), Eriksen (7), Antony (7), Fernandes (8), Sancho (7), Martial (7).



Subs: Weghorst (6), Fred (6), Maguire (6), Garnacho (7).



Wolves: Bentley (8), Semedo (6), Dawson (6), Kilman (5), Toti (6), Nunes (6), Lemina (6), Neves (6), Neto (5), Cunha (5), Costa (5).



Subs: Hwang (6), Podence (6), Bueno (6), Traore (6), Jimenez (6).



Player of the match: Bruno Fernandes

How United eased past toothless Wolves

Image: Erik ten Hag is well placed to guide United back to the Champions League

United’s grasp on a top-four place had been loosened by back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Brighton and West Ham and they received a further blow before kick-off with news that Marcus Rashford was not fit enough to take a place in the squad.

Rashford looked like he would be a big miss given fixtures between United and Wolves have tended to be cagey affairs, with just one of their last eight meetings in all competitions seeing more than one goal scored.

Team news Raphael Varane started for Man Utd after a month out injured but Marcus Rashford was absent from the squad

Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho also came in for the hosts, with Tyrell Malacia and Wout Weghorst dropping to the bench

Wolves made just one change, with Daniel Bentley replacing Jose Sa in goal for his Premier League debut

That meant even greater importance was attached to the opening goal but Martial stepped up to ensure it went United’s way, tucking the ball into the bottom corner after Antony drew out Daniel Bentley, the goalkeeper making his Premier League debut after being selected ahead of Jose Sa.

Image: Anthony Martial celebrates opening the scoring for Man Utd against Wolves

The opportunity came after Max Kilman raced from the defensive line to win a ball he could not reach and his error summed up a sloppy first half from Wolves, with Antony nearly taking advantage of a defensive slip inside the first 10 minutes.

The Brazilian winger was presented with an even better opening moments before Martial’s goal when he headed Luke Shaw’s inviting cross over from just yards out.

United continued to test Bentley in the second period but he was up to the task, making excellent saves from Jadon Sancho and Antony to ensure Wolves remained in the game.

But Julen Lopetegui’s side could not take advantage of their ‘keeper’s impressive display, failing to create any chances of note on a day in which Raphael Varane made a shaky return after a month out with injury.

Garnacho then ended any Wolves hopes when he raced clear deep into second-half stoppage time, beating Bentley as he fired his shot in off the post and securing a vital three points for United, who look well placed to return to the Champions League in Ten Hag’s first season in charge.

Ten Hag: United never do it the easy way

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ten Hag was pleased United picked up three important points in their hunt for a top-four finish against Wolves but wanted to see his side be more clinical in front of goal

Ten Hag admitted it was "vital" that United responded to their losses at Brighton and West Ham with a win, adding: "We had to bounce back from two defeats and individual mistakes, when we had no energy and played slow.

"Today we had to win and we did it."

He also joked that United's forwards deserve some of the credit for Bentley's impressive display, saying: "We are very good at making the opponents’ goalkeeper man of the match!

"We have to be more clinical."

United now face Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham in their remaining Premier League games, knowing two victories will guarantee a spot in the top four.

Ten Hag is determined that his side will not ease off, though, saying: "Last week we had bad experiences when we were not focused, didn’t have the energy, made mistakes and were losing games. That is not United.

"We have to match the highest standard. It’s all about winning games.

"But I have heard United never go the easy way. That’s in the DNA and we will follow that line - but we have to get over the line."

Clean sheets crucial to United's top-four push

Image: David de Gea has more Premier League clean sheets than any goalkeeper this season

David de Gea’s high-profile errors have created headlines this season but should not be allowed to detract from United’s broadly impressive defensive record.

In his first year at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has crafted a defence that has kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League - more than any other top-flight side.

Another shutout was added to the tally against Wolves, with De Gea primed to claim the Golden Glove for the second time, despite no player making more errors leading to goals in all competitions this season.

It must be pointed out that Wolves - already safe in the knowledge they will remain a Premier League side next season - did little to threaten United’s record during a performance lacking in any attacking threat.

But Ten Hag deserves credit for the work he has done with United’s defenders, with the manager overseeing improvement from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, while Luke Shaw is now arguably the top flight’s best left-back.

All three impressed again on Saturday as Wolves were kept at arm’s length and another valuable three points were secured.

Lopetegui: We have to look at what's happened this year

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui reacts to his team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United

Lopetegui insisted he could not fault his players' mentality at Old Trafford, saying: "I am not happy because we lost but I don’t have anything to talk about with the attitude of the players.

"It was not easy to play against a team that are fighting to be in the Champions League. We have achieved our important aim but we tried to play and compete with Manchester United.

"Once they scored it was more difficult for us. We had 20, 25 minutes playing good football but maybe we could do better with more dangerous spirit in the opposition box.

"It’s a pity because I had the feeling during the second half that maybe we could draw the match."

With Premier League football assured next season, Lopetegui - who took over at Wolves when they were bottom of the table - also had a warning for the club ahead of an important summer.

"If the club wants to keep in the Premier League and to improve, they have to take a decision and look at what has happened this year to create a different situation," said the manager.

Bentley ensures Lopetegui's goalkeeper gamble pays off

Image: Daniel Bentley made his Wolves debut in place of Jose Sa at Old Trafford

Bentley’s inclusion in the Wolves XI raised eyebrows ahead of kick-off, with the performances of regular No 1 Sa doing little to suggest he needed to be replaced.

But Wolves ensuring their Premier League safety ahead of the trip to Old Trafford perhaps encouraged Lopetegui to give an opportunity to his back-up goalkeeper, who had waited patiently for his debut after joining from Bristol City in January.

While the 29-year-old did not help Wolves to victory at United in what would have been a dream debut, he could not have done more to ensure further top-flight football will be coming his way.

Bentley could do nothing to keep out Martial and Garnacho’s goals but finished the game with eight saves, the most by a goalkeeper in their first game in the Premier League since Fabri for Fulham against Crystal Palace in August 2018.

The former Arsenal, Southend and Brentford stopper also looked comfortable with the ball at his feet as he helped Wolves in their attempts to build from the back, ensuring Lopetegui’s goalkeeper gamble could be repeated in their final two games of the season.

Manchester United visit Bournemouth next Saturday at 3pm in their final away game of the season. Erik ten Hag's side then host Chelsea on May 22 - live on Sky Sports - before playing another west London side in Fulham on the final day.

Manchester United

Chelsea Thursday 25th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

With their Premier League status now secure, Wolves host Everton next Saturday, kick-off 3pm, before going to Arsenal on the final day of the season.

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 25: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Manchester City (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

FPL Stats: Man Utd 2-0 Wolves Goals Martial, Garnacho Assists Fernandes, Antony Bonus points Shaw (3), Martial (2), Lindelof (1)

Opta stats: Ten Hag bringing winning feeling back to Old Trafford