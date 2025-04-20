Man Utd 0-1 Wolves: Pablo Sarabia's fine free-kick secures Premier League status for Vitor Pereira's side

Wolves secured Premier League survival with a 1-0 win at lacklustre Manchester United thanks to Pablo Sarabia's super free-kick.

The sub had only been on the field at Old Trafford for three minutes and five seconds but whipped a wonderful set-piece over the wall and beyond a full-stretch Andre Onana to grab a fifth-straight win for Vitor Pereira's side. The Wolves head coach has done a fine job - he took over with the club 19th in the table and five points from safety in mid-December.

Sarabia's decider - Wolves' first shot on target - was a moment of quality Man Utd were badly missing at the other end, as Rasmus Hojlund, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount spurned good chances teed up by Alejandro Garnacho.

Ruben Amorim had rung the changes after their dramatic Europa League quarter-final extra-time win over Lyon on Thursday and perhaps it shouldn't have been too much of a surprise their performance on Sunday lacked any of the thrust of that encounter. But the home fans who showed up would have hoped for more.

Dan Bentley was thrown in as Wolves goalkeeper after Jose Sa was injured in the warm-up but he wasn't tested until the 34th minute and United managed just one more shot on target all game.

Player ratings: Man Utd: Onana (6), Mazraoui (6), Lindelof (6), Fredricson (7), Amass (6), Ugarte (6), Mainoo (6), Dorgu (6), Garnacho (7), Eriksen (7), Hojlund (5).



Subs: Dalot (6), Fernandes (6), Mount (6), Obi (6), Yoro (6).



Wolves: Bentley (7), Bueno (7), Agbadou (7), Toti (7), Semedo (6), Andre (7), J Gomes (6), Ait-Nouri (6), Munetsi (6), Cunha (6), Strand Larsen (6).



Subs: Sarabia (8), R Gomes (6), Doherty (6), Djiga (N/A)



Player of the Match: Pablo Sarabia (Wolves)

A 15th Premier League defeat of the season sees them now level with Wolves on 38 points from 33 games in 14th place. The Europa League is clearly the big priority now - but they will have to raise their levels significantly on this showing if they're to see off Athletic Club in the final four and make the final of that competition.

Amorim: These days are really disappointing

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim:

"We suffered a goal with their only shot to the goal. They scored a goal and we lose the game. It will be like this, ups and downs and let's finish the season.

"These days are really disappointing. We were better than the opponents but if you don't score goals, you don't win games."

Another bad day at Old Trafford for Man Utd... Manchester United have lost eight Premier League home games this season, their most defeats at Old Trafford in a league campaign since 1962-63 (9).

On debutant Tyler Fredricson and youngster Harry Amass: "I think they played really well. We need to score goals so that the kids have better memories."

Pereira: Wolves showed 'soul and spirit' in win at Man Utd

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira:

"It was not our best match. We were a bit reactive," he said. "Technically and tactically, we know we can play better football.

"But when you cannot play the football we're in conditions to play we need to play with our soul, our spirit and this is what I saw in the game. Believing, believing, believing and the moment we have the chance we score."

On Sarabia's winner: "Pablo is a fantastic player, technically. He works a lot on the free-kicks. I like him as a player and person because he has the character I like."

On how he turned Wolves' fortunes around: "I think they have quality. We have quality in the squad. When we arrived the confidence was not in a high level. We start to give them confidence, a tactical plan and the results help to build something. We are building something good for the future."

Analysis: Pereira one of the managers of the season

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Image: Wolves massively improved their points return under Vitor Pereira

It is one of the best managerial performances of the season. When Vitor Pereira took over at Wolves in mid-December, the team were 19th in the table and five points from safety. Fast forward to Easter Sunday and their Premier League status has been secured.

Pablo Sarabia's brilliant free-kick at Man Utd made it five wins on the spin and was a fitting way to complete the mission. While Leicester and Ipswich have slumped to relegation along with Southampton, Wolves have piled on the points.

Team news Man Utd made five changes from the Europa League win over Lyon, with Tyler Fredricson making his debut and Harry Amass starting again.

Wolves made two changes, with Matheus Cunha and Hugo Bueno coming in.

Pereira has added organisation and structure, reconfigured players' positions and unlocked the team's attacking potential. He also addressed issues around the squad, which had seen players scrapping on the pitch or looking for the exit in January.

It always felt as though Wolves were better than what they were showing in the first half of the season. Pereira proved it. Now, almost immediately, attentions will turn to how he and the club can ensure another big rescue act isn't required next season.

