Man Utd 1-1 Wolves: Ladislav Krejci goal ends 11-game losing run for Wolves as Ruben Amorim's side slip up

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves who ended an 11-game losing run in the Premier League.

It was a dismal display by Ruben Amorim's side on a night they could have moved into the top four with a victory, but they could hardly claim to deserve the points as Rob Edwards picked up his first point as Wolves head coach at the eighth attempt.

After beating Newcastle with a back four, Amorim returned to his favoured three-man defence for the visit of Wolves and United took the lead when Joshua Zirkzee's shot deflected in off Ladislav Krejci. Benjamin Sesko struck the post soon afterwards.

But United, seeking back-to-back clean sheets for the first time under Amorim, allowed Wolves back into it and needed Senne Lammens to save well from Hugo Bueno even before Zirkzee's misdirected clearance was latched onto by Krejci for the leveller.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee put his side ahead with a deflected goal against Wolves

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ladislav Krejci put Wolves level at Manchester United

Player ratings: Man Utd: Lammens (7), Dalot (6), Heaven (7), Martinez (6), Shaw (6), Casemiro (6), Ugarte (6), Dorgu (6), Zirkzee (6), Cunha (6), Sesko (6).



Subs: J Fletcher (6), Yoro (6), Mantato (6).



Wolves: Sa (7), Tchatchoua (7), Doherty (7), Mosquera (7), Krejci (7), H Bueno (7), J Gomes (7), Arias (7), Mane (8), Hwang (6), Arokodare (7).



Subs: Strand Larsen (6), Moller Wolfe (n/a).



Player of the Match: Mateus Mane.

Wolves finished the first half with more shots on target and more touches in the opposition box. While United did dominate the second half, they created little, the best chance coming when Jose Sa had to claw a header from his own defender off the line.

Patrick Dorgu did have a goal disallowed for offside in the 90th minute but it would have been scarcely deserved given that it was Lammens who produced the better stops. Amorim's substitutions - including that of Ayden Heaven - only baffled the home crowd.

In failing to beat a team that had lost their last 12 games in all competitions, United missed the chance to move into the top four. Wolves' predicament remains grim, this just their third point of the season. But it was their night. And it is Amorim facing questions.

Team news: Mason Mount was missing from the Manchester United squad so Joshua Zirkzee came into Ruben Amorim’s front line.

Wolves made two changes with Andre suspended and Santi Bueno injured. In came Jackson Tchatchoua and Jhon Arias.

Martinez: We can't draw this game

Man Utd captain Lisandro Martinez speaking to Sky Sports:

"I feel really disappointed. We can't come here at home and draw in this game. We have to win when we play at home and the opponents have to suffer. It is very frustrating."

Amorim: We lacked creativity

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim speaking to Sky Sports:

"We struggled for the whole game. We had a lack of creativity but we knew that it would be a different game compared to Newcastle.

"We had a different energy during the game also. If you look at the game, we had our chances, but the fluidity wasn't there because there is a lack of connections.

"The game was completely different from the last one. We had more men behind the ball and when you have more men behind the ball you have to work harder, have more imagination to play the game in a different way. We lacked that quality.

"The players tried. We didn't play well and when you don't play well with the ball you struggle even without the ball. We need to recover and to go to the next one."

Neville: Painful aftermath for Amorim

Sky Sports' Gary Neville at Old Trafford:

"There will be a painful aftermath for Ruben Amorim. He will point to injuries and AFCON but every team is in a similar situation. I am not sure what happened with Zirkzee. If he is not injured, it is a bizarre substitution to make."

More to follow...

Story of the match in stats...