Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women. Women's Super League.

Leigh Sports VillageAttendance2,197.

Manchester United Women 1

  • A Russo (48th minute)

Chelsea Women 6

  • F Kirby (2nd minute)
  • P Harder (24th minute)
  • S Kerr (41st minute, 51st minute)
  • D Spence (87th minute)
  • J Fleming (92nd minute)

Man Utd Women 1-6 Chelsea Women: Sam Kerr scores twice as champions sweep aside hosts

Report as Sam Kerr (2), Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder, Drew Pence and Jessie Fleming score for champions; result leaves both sides on six points from their opening three games.

Sunday 26 September 2021 15:19, UK

Sam Kerr scored twice and Fran Kirby scored her 50th Women's Super League goal as champions Chelsea swept aside a sorry Manchester United 6-1 on Sunday.

Chelsea got off to a flying start when Kerr made the most of some shoddy defending from United in the second minute to play in Kirby who tapped in from close range. Pernille Harder doubled their advantage with a fine solo run and dink in the 24th minute.

The visitors piled more misery on United four minutes before the interval as Kerr and Kirby reversed roles for the Australia international to stab home a third.

United improved after the break and pulled one back through substitute Alessia Russo in the 48th minute. But Chelsea restored their three-goal lead almost immediately when Kerr drove home a cross from the right. Replays, however, suggested the 28-year-old may have been lucky not to be flagged for offside.

Substitutes Drew Pence and Jessie Fleming grabbed a goal each before full-time, leaving both sides on six points from their opening three games.

