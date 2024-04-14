Man Utd Women 2-1 Chelsea Women: Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams goals seal FA Cup showdown against Tottenham

Manchester United advanced to an FA Cup final against Tottenham after holding out for a historic 2-1 victory over holders Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village.

In a rematch of last year's final, which they lost 1-0, Marc Skinner's United went in front in the first minute through a Lucia Garcia header before doubling the advantage midway through the first half when Rachel Williams headed home.

Former United player Lauren James pulled a goal back just prior to the break and the visitors did most of the attacking thereafter but were unable to force extra-time, with Mary Earps making a superb save to thwart James and substitute Catarina Macario hitting the bar.

Image: Ella Toone at the final whistle

The result is a first victory for United over Chelsea since the team's launch in 2018 - and they now have a chance to secure a maiden piece of major silverware when they return to Wembley on May 12 to face Spurs, who beat Leicester in the other semi-final earlier on Sunday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw a trophy bid end for the second successive game, having lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the League Cup final last time out.

They remain in the hunt for the Women's Super League - currently topping a table in which United lie fourth - and the Champions League, with a semi-final first leg in Barcelona to come next Saturday, as they seek glory in their final few games before boss Emma Hayes departs to take charge of the United States.

Image: Lucia Garcia celebrates after heading United in front

United made a dream start as they grabbed the lead in the opening few seconds, Chelsea full-back Eve Perisset being punished for losing possession with Leah Galton claiming the ball on the left and delivering a cross to far post, where Garcia headed in.

And after unsuccessful attempts at the other end from James and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, the hosts then extended their advantage via another header teed up from the left, Ella Toone this time providing the delivery and veteran forward Williams, brought into the starting XI for Nikita Parris, nodding past Hannah Hampton.

Williams had the chance to make it 3-0 soon after but could not get her shot on target, before James fired into the side-netting.

Image: Rachel Williams heads Manchester United into a 2-0 lead

Chelsea subsequently exerted further pressure as the interval drew near, and following a header from Mayra Ramirez going wide and Earps doing well to turn one from James around the post, the latter halved the deficit as she fired in from Niamh Charles' cutback.

Earps - who was dropped to the bench for England's win over the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, with Hampton playing in her place - then pulled off an even better save to keep out another James header six minutes into the second half.

Image: Lauren James tussles with Millie Turner after pulling a goal back

As Chelsea continued to hunt a leveller, Rytting Kaneryd's claims for a penalty were dismissed after she struck the ball against Katie Zelem, and Earps was in action again to deny Erin Cuthbert and James.

The verdict was no penalty again after a Williams collision with Charles, and Chelsea were then inches away from equalising as Macario's curling corner connected with the bar.

Stoppage-time saw a Parris strike saved by Hampton and fellow substitute Aggie Beever-Jones shoot into the side-netting as Skinner's team sealed a ground-breaking triumph.

Image: Marc Skinner celebrates at the final whistle

Earps: We won ugly... but we don't care!

Image: Mary Earps denies Guro Reiten

Man Utd goalkeeper Mary Earps told BBC:

"It feels so good, this season has been so hard. It's been mentally brutal but I'm so glad. We're in the final and it's one more game to go. Let's go.

"We're been lacking aggression in our games this season and we gave this one a real go. It's heavy when things don't go your way in the league and it's been difficult.

"It was ugly, it was horrible, but we don't care as we won. It was really gritty and it just means so much."

Skinner: These are the moments that make it worthwhile

Image: Marc Skinner will take Man Utd down to Wembley

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner told BBC:

"We said all week that we were going to have to suffer. Chelsea have an abundance of talent in every position and they can bring more on. So we knew we would suffer.

"Tooney said to me in the first half, 'Mark I'm doing dog ears,' and I said 'Yes, we need to,' it is part of these types of games. To beat a Chelsea team like this you have got to dig in. Every player played their part, from the starting XI to the players that came on, the magnificent fans, everyone did their bit.

"As a coach these are the real moments that make it worthwhile. When you feel the collective energy of a team like Manchester United it makes you feel alive. These players performed alive today and that is why we won the game."

Hayes: Our turn to be on wrong end of decisions

Image: Emma Hayes consoles Lauren James at full time

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes told BBC:

"You can't defend as a team like that and expect a maximum result. It changes the course of the game. A mistake in the first minute doesn't help a side. These things happen in football.

"We dominated the ball and the attacks. We get a goal at half-time. Back in the game, Mary Earps produces a couple of world class saves and it was our turn to be on the receiving end of not getting the big refereeing decisions today.

On going out of the FA Cup: "I'm grateful for everything. I've been unbeaten in four years, that's an unbelievable record. As always I'm reflective on what I need to do. Congratulations to Manchester United. Their fans but in a great shift for them and as a team they performed at a good level and just congrats to them."

What's next?

Man Utd host Tottenham next Sunday in the WSL, kick-off 12pm.

Chelsea's next game at home to Aston Villa is live on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday from 6.30pm, kick-off 7pm.