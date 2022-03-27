Man Utd Women 3-1 Everton Women: Alessia Russo's double helps Utd win first match in front of fans at Old Trafford

Manchester United Women won their first match in front of fans at Old Trafford after a 3-1 comeback victory over Everton that keeps their Champions League hopes alive.

Alessia Russo's two headed goals gave third-place United the win that moves them three points clear of rivals Manchester City in the race for the third and final Champions League place.

United's women's side were playing at Old Trafford for just the second time, having played there a year ago against West Ham but with no crowd in attendance due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, the excitement of the 20,241-crowd on Sunday - the largest of the WSL season so far and United Women's record attendance - quickly subsided as Everton took a surprise lead in the fourth minute following Claire Emslie's low drive into the bottom corner.

United got themselves level in the 35th-minute as Russo scored a looping header from an Ona Batlle cross.

The home side were then awarded a penalty early in the second half following a clumsy tackle by Everton substitute Lucy Graham on Martha Thomas. United captain Katie Zelem scored the penalty to give United the lead in the 54th-minute.

Russo sealed the comeback win with another header in the 84th minute - her ninth WSL goal of the season.

The victory keeps Marc Skinner's side third, although fourth-placed City can draw level with United on points if they win their game in hand against bottom side Birmingham, after their home game against the Blues on Sunday was postponed due to coronavirus cases in the away side.

Image: Katie Zelem is mobbed by her team-mates after giving Manchester United a 2-1 lead from the penalty spot

Meanwhile, Everton remain ninth, 13 points clear of the relegation place.

Ludlow: City still confident of qualifying for Champions League

Technical director of Manchester City Girls' Academy Jayne Ludlow told Sky Sports:

"Yes, potentially the impetus has swung back to Manchester United, but maybe the disallowed goal could be the decider, who knows?

"However, I'm confident our team are on form right now. They are playing very well and are looking forward to every game that comes.

"Obviously, the game today was postponed but it will come around soon enough, and I'm quietly confident that if the girls keep putting in the performances they have recently then we'll get what we need."

Man Utd host Brighton at Leigh Sports Village in the Women's Super League on April 3; kick-off 12pm. Up next for Everton is an away match at relegation-threatened Birmingham on Friday; kick-off 7pm.