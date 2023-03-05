WSL round-up: Manchester United move four points clear as Alessia Russo scores hat-trick in win over Leicester

Alessia Russo struck a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Leicester 5-1 to move four points clear at the top of the Women's Super League.

England striker Russo's first-half double put United in control and she added her third early in the second period soon after Remy Siemsen had reduced the deficit for the Foxes.

Russo then set up Leah Galton for United's fourth and substitute Lucia Garcia added their fifth as Marc Skinner's side cruised to their 11th league win from 14 matches this season to keep the pressure on reigning champions Chelsea.

Chelsea, who face London rivals Arsenal in the League Cup final at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, have two games in hand and play United at Kingsmeadow next weekend.

Russo, out of contract in the summer, has scored eight goals in 12 league appearances this season and United are hoping she signs a new deal after turning down two world-record bids from Arsenal for the 24-year-old last month.

