Manchester United 0-3 Lyon: Marc Skinner's side outclassed in Women's Champions League humbling

Manchester United were outclassed by a dominant Lyon to leave them facing an uphill task to automatically qualify for the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

Tabitha Chawinga's first-half diving header and a late double from Melchie Dumornay proved to be enough at Leigh Sports Village, as Marc Skinner's side failed to lay a glove on the eight-time European champions.

United came into the contest knowing that an upset would not only see them leapfrog their opponents in the league-phase standings, but leave them inside the top four going into their final game, a position that would hand them an automatic route to the final eight.

Image: Lyon celebrate opening the scoring against Manchester United

Team news Marc Skinner opted to leave out Ella Toone and Jess Park from his starting XI, but did included 37-year-old striker Rachel Williams.

Skinner opted to make several bold changes to his line-up, including the exclusions of Ella Toone and Jess Park to give his side greater physical edge, but they were punished for their lack of quality before long.

Moments after an incredible block from Jayde Riviere to deny Ada Hegerberg, Chawinga swooped in with a deft header that Phallon Tullis-Joyce could not keep out.

Image: Manchester United were no match for Lyon's pressure

The hosts struggled to string any real momentum together, but still should have levelled with their only real chance of the game as Melvine Malard squandered a chance to score against her former club by heading over from close range.

Skinner would introduce his more technical players at the start of the second half, but they offered little inspiration before Dumornay wrapped up the three points with a well-deserved late double.

Image: Melchie Dumornay's late double secured victory for Lyon over Manchester United

The result means United slip to ninth, which would be enough for an unseeded spot in the play-off round. Any hope of a top-four finish has all but vanished though, as they will need to rely on results elsewhere to secure a place.

As for Lyon, they have all but confirmed their place in the quarter-finals as they move level on points with leaders Barcelona but sit second on goal difference.

Skinner: We need to invest in Lyon levels of quality

Man United head coach Marc Skinner speaking with Disney+:

"It is what it is. In the first half we gave them too much respect. In the second half we were a bit better, but they have a cheat code. She just presses a button and wraps it top corner.

Image: Man Utd boss Marc Skinner labelled Melchie Dumornay as a cheat code after her two goals

"We need to aspire to that. We need to invest to that level. Their physicality is really key. They get half a yard and they're gone. Those little details, we're not at that level yet. I'm okay in admitting that, but I want to get to that level.

"I felt our midfield got a little bit exposed in the first half. We needed more nous and experience. I think you can really hurt Lyon, but we didn't take our moments.

"You don't want to lose a game, but you have to learn from that moment. It feels horrible, because you've lost, but also, you've got to live in between the performance parameters.

"We could've stopped the first goal. Melvine Malard should've scored, so then it could've been tighter. Then they've got the cheat code and the changes they then made were world class.

"I love my squad, but we need that depth of quality to support them."

Le Tissier: We didn't show what we can do

Man Utd captain Maya Le Tissier speaking with Disney+:

"I think the way we came out in the second half was much better, especially on the ball. A lot more creativity and flow in the game. That was a bonus.

"The way we defended the last two goals, we can definitely take that away. That's not really us. But, they are a fantastic team and have some great individuals.

"We want to be in the Champions League every year. It's been so exciting to be part of it. Playing against the best teams is what you want to do to see how far away you are.

"It's nice to go under the radar and play football and see how far we can go. I thought our first half performance didn't show what Man United are about. The second half we came out with a lot more courage and that's what we want to do."