Man Utd 2-1 PSG: Melvine Malard and Fridolina Rolfo ruin Mary Earps' Old Trafford return to stay perfect in the Champions League

Manchester United maintained their 100-per-cent record in the UEFA Women's Champions League with a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford.

Goals from Melvine Malard and Fridolina Rolfo helped United mark their first Champions League proper match at the Theatre of Dreams with a win that sees them move back into the top four of the League Phase table.

"Theatre" was the appropriate term on the night as Malard's finely curled effort, along with Rolfo's header to cap off a superb team move, made them the heroes, while a returning Mary Earps was the pantomime villain.

Every touch from the former United keeper, who left the club in 2024 on a free transfer to PSG, was booed by the Old Trafford faithful.

A slightly cold atmosphere from the stands, mixed with the downpouring rain, made for a tight start from both sides. Jennifer Echegini struck the post two minutes in with a hopeful effort, but for half an hour, that remained the game's only real opportunity.

Image: Mary Earps was booed by some on her Old Trafford return

However, Malard, starting at centre-forward, took it upon herself with some amazing striker's play to open the scoring. She ran onto a forward ball from Jayde Riviere, shrugging off Griedge Mbock before dispatching. That goal put her side on track to bounce back from their first domestic defeat of the season last time out against Aston Villa.

The well-taken goals didn't end there, though, as Olga Carmona wrapped her foot around the ball to find the top corner from distance to level proceedings before the break.

PSG's goal on the brink of half-time spurned them on after the break with Safia Middleton-Patel, in for the injured Phallon Tullis-Joyce, called upon to deny Echegini with a fine reaction stop.

However, a sweeping move that began with Maya Le Tissier and Middleton-Patel at the back and ended with Jess Park, Anna Sandberg and goalscorer Rolfo ensured the result for United. Marc Skinner's side now sit third in the League Phase table above Chelsea in fourth, currently on track to qualify for the knockout stages.

Park: 'Being at United like being a kid again'

Image: Jess Park was in inspired form against PSG

Park was an integral part of United's positive display, causing PSG constant problems.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, she said being at United is like being a kid again, after she completed a switch from Manchester City in the summer that saw Grace Clinton go the opposite way.

"It's incredible," she said.

"The support from the fans and the way we played together showed great character.

"I feel like I've got a lot of confidence and freedom. I'm just enjoying my football.

"My role is just finding space and being creative. There's not really anything set in stone. It's like being a kid again, just go out and enjoy it."