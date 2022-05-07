Mansfield 2-2 Forest Green: Rovers crowned champions as Stags reach play-offs

A thrilling 2-2 draw at Mansfield sparked joy all round as visitors Forest Green were crowned Sky Bet League Two champions while the home side clinched their spot in the play-offs.

Port Vale's win at title rivals Exeter helped Rovers claim the title with a single point thanks to a dramatic 80th-minute goal from substitute Josh March as the visitors twice came from behind.

The home side broke through in the 17th minute as Jamie Murphy put a low ball into the box from a central position and it deflected into the path of Matty Longstaff. He saw Luke McGee block his first finish but was helpless as the Newcastle loanee rolled home at the second time of asking.

Rovers grabbed a precious equaliser in the 64th minute. Jamille Matt played a ball through a square defence for Ebou Adams to go clear and win the race for the ball with goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to slot past him.

Three minutes later, Matt powered over a close-range header from a Nicky Cadden corner while Bishop then saved a low poked finish from Jack Aitchison as Rovers went up a gear.

But the Stags stung them in the 78th minute as Jordan Bowery tucked away a low Stephen McLaughlin cross at the far post.

The thrills continued as Rovers again levelled two minutes later as March, who had only been on the pitch a minute, beat the offside trap on the right of the box and lifted a sweet finish over Bishop, the final whistle seeing Rovers fans pour onto the pitch to celebrate with their players.

Edwards: Winning the title 'the icing on the cake'

Forest Green's Rob Edwards:

"To win a league title over 46 games is difficult. Only four teams can do it at the start of every season out of 92. So to be one of those four is really special. We knew how tough a test coming to Mansfield would be, especially when they needed something from the game as well. But under a lot of pressure we delivered a really good performance.

"We fell behind twice and showed a lot of character to come back with a couple of really good goals and in the end it worked out really well for both clubs. We went into the day needing help for the first time this season. But credit to Port Vale. And credit to Exeter too. We have had two really tough battles with them when we've played them and for it to go to goal difference shows how tight it was. They have been outstanding. But because we've been there all season long it just feels extra special. I am still in a bit of disbelief. Today was the cherry on the icing on the top of the cake."

League Two play-off schedule

Semi-final first legs

Saturday May 14, 7.45pm - Mansfield vs Northampton

Sunday May 15, 12pm - Swindon vs Port Vale

Semi-final second legs

Wednesday May 18, 7.45pm - Northampton vs Mansfield

Thursday May 19, 7.45pm - Port Vale vs Swindon

Play-off final

Saturday, May 28 2022