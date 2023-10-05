Marseille 2-2 Brighton: Seagulls recover from two-goal deficit to take point following late Joao Pedro penalty

Brighton gave themselves a Europa League lifeline as Joao Pedro's late penalty completed a comeback from two goals down away to Marseille and helped Roberto De Zerbi's side avoid a second straight European defeat.

Pedro slotted home in the 88th minute after Tariq Lamptey was tripped inside the box, earning the visitors what had looked an unlikely point when Marseille duo Chancel Mbemba (19) and Jordan Veretout (20) struck two goals within 88 seconds each other in the first half.

At that stage, a badly out-of-sorts Brighton looked like they would be lucky to avoid the kind of thrashing Aston Villa meted out to them on Saturday. Marseille threw everything at them, whilst the visitors gave only space and encouragement.

Still they held on, figured out how to contain Gennaro Gattuso's side, and hit back. Pascal Gross made it 2-1 after 56 minutes, and from there their pressure grew until Pedro's dramatic intervention at the death.

In the other game in Europa League Group B, Ajax drew 1-1 at AEK Athens.

Player ratings Marseille: Pau Lopez (7), Clauss (5), Mbemba (7), Balerdi (6), Murillo (6), Rongier (6), Veretout (7), Ndiaye (6), Harit (7), Correa (6), Aubameyang (6).



Subs: Ounahi (6), Renan Lodi (6), Sarr (6).



Brighton: Steele (6), Lamptey (8), van Hecke (6), Dunk (7), Veltman (6), Dahoud (6), Gross (7), March (6), Mitoma (8), Fati (6), Welbeck (6).



Subs: Joao Pedro (7), Gilmour (6), Adingra (6), Ferguson (n/a).



Man of the match: Tariq Lamptey.

How Brighton proved their mettle in Marseille

Image: Joao Pedro scores from the spot two minutes from time

Marseille started with high energy, roared on by the support of a noisy Stade Velodrome. Amine Harit tested the reflexes of Jason Steele early, lifting a free-kick over the wall and requiring the Brighton goalkeeper to leap and flick it over the bar.

Gattuso's side had conceded 10 goals in their last three games and were winless in five, but this was a confident opening that defied their lowly Ligue 1 position of 12th.

Brighton by contrast were lethargic off the ball and careless when on it, giving away possession as they sought to play out through midfield, inviting pressure onto themselves.

Team news Roberto De Zerbi brought Tariq Lamptey into his defence for Brighton’s Europa League game against Marseille, with Pervis Estupinan set to be out for a substantial period.



Jan Paul van Hecke also came in in place of Adam Webster who dropped to the bench, whilst Pascal Gross, Mahmoud Dahoud and Ansu Fati also returned after sitting out the 6-1 defeat to Aston Villa.



For Marseille, former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started up front alongside ex-Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye.

After 19 minutes, that pressure yielded a goal. Kaoru Mitoma slipped as he sought to close the ball down, allowing France international Jonathan Clauss space to charge down the right flank and, after linking up with Iliman Ndiaye, he fired in low cross which the unmarked Mbemba - the former Newcastle defender - guided home first-time past Steele from near the penalty spot.

There was barely time for De Zerbi to take stock before it was 2-0, and it was Brighton captain Lewis Dunk on his European debut whose mistake set things in motion, missing his kick and losing the ball inside his own half, allowing Harit time to size up a cross.

With Dunk out of position Joel Veltman came across to clear but was fractionally too slow to prevent Veretout beating him to it and striking it beyond Steele, who appeared to let the ball bounce through his hands.

Image: Jordan Veretout celebrates scoring Marseille's second goal against Brighton

Then came what appeared to be Brighton's road back. The referee was called to the pitchside monitor to adjudicate on a possible Marseille handball inside their box and initially said penalty. After a moment of confusion, VAR ruled there had been an earlier foul, and Brighton's lifeline was whipped away.

With the home support buoyed into a deafening chorus, Marseille sought the third goal to bury Brighton and Steele was called on again to turn over a long-range Harit effort.

Image: Kaoru Mitoma's influence grew in the game

Pau Lopez in the hosts' goal twice denied Brighton late in the half, first flinging himself to keep out Ansu Fati's header then blocking with his feet after Danny Welbeck raced clear from Veltman's through-ball.

The second half began with renewed Marseille pressure and so it was against the run of play that Gross hauled Brighton back into it. Lamptey carried the ball almost to the byline and tucked it back for Mitoma, who looked up to see Gross arriving in the box and teed him up to make it 2-1.

It had a transformative effect and suddenly Brighton had found their rhythm. The wayward passing of the first half became accurate and direct, and now it was Marseille conceding possession cheaply.

They still had a chance to restore a two-goal lead when substitute Vitinha looked to have got the better of Dunk after a hoofed ball up from Lopez, but the captain recovered brilliantly to block.

Mitoma struck a left-footed effort too close to Lopez allowing the goalkeeper to parry as Brighton's intensified their threat.

Then, late drama and a chance for De Zerbi's side to salvage their European campaign.

Image: Vitor Oliveira Vitinha challenges for the ball

Marseille were spooked and became more concerned with eating away at the clock, so when Clauss upended Lamptey in the box, it was no less than Brighton deserved.

Pedro's penalty required incredible nerve following a lengthy delay, lots of gamesmanship from the Marseille players and deafening whistles inside the stadium.

"It's an atmosphere that gives you goosebumps," said Gattuso on the eve of the contest. A first-ever point in Europe, the Seagulls had their spine-tingling moment they will forever cherish.

Lamptey rises to the occasion

Image: Tariq Lamptey impressed for Brighton at left-back

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

Brighton are learning on the job in Europe. They are learning to manage the sort of atmosphere that awaited them at one of the continent's biggest bear pits, with a history of hostility.

Roberto De Zerbi's side didn't go under when they trailed 2-0 inside 20 minutes. They showed real character to ignite their Europa League campaign.

Lamptey recovered, like Dunk, from the early defensive inquest to have a fine game at left-back in the absence of Pervis Estupinan. The Ecuadorian is set to be out for at least a month, and with big tests ahead against Liverpool and Manchester City, De Zerbi will feel on this evidence that his replacement can fill the void.

