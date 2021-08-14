Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

M'gladbach vs Bayern Munich. German Bundesliga.

BORUSSIA-PARKAttendance22,925.

M'gladbach 1

  • A Pléa (10th minute)

Bayern Munich 1

  • R Lewandowski (42nd minute)

Latest German Bundesliga Odds

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores in season opener

Alassane Plea gave the hosts the lead in the 10th minute but Robert Lewandowski equalised just before the break

Saturday 14 August 2021 00:20, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Bundesliga as Borussia Monchengladbach welcomed Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich opened the season with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, with the hosts incensed at the referee for denying them a late penalty.

Dayot Upamecano twice looked like he conceded a penalty in the late stages of his Bayern debut, but referee Marco Fritz waved play on and received no contradiction from the video referee despite clear contact from the French defender on compatriot Markus Thuram on both occasions.

Gladbach coach Adi Htter was booked for his protests in his first league game in charge of the home team. Counterpart Julian Nagelsmann was making his debut as Bayern coach.

Alassane Plea gave the hosts the lead in the 10th minute but Robert Lewandowski equalised just before the break.

Also See:

Lewandowski got ahead of his marker to volley in Joshua Kimmich's corner before the break as the spoils were shared.

Trending

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q