Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores in season opener

Bayern Munich opened the season with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, with the hosts incensed at the referee for denying them a late penalty.

Dayot Upamecano twice looked like he conceded a penalty in the late stages of his Bayern debut, but referee Marco Fritz waved play on and received no contradiction from the video referee despite clear contact from the French defender on compatriot Markus Thuram on both occasions.

Gladbach coach Adi Htter was booked for his protests in his first league game in charge of the home team. Counterpart Julian Nagelsmann was making his debut as Bayern coach.

Alassane Plea gave the hosts the lead in the 10th minute but Robert Lewandowski equalised just before the break.

Lewandowski got ahead of his marker to volley in Joshua Kimmich's corner before the break as the spoils were shared.