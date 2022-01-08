Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace: Michael Olise inspires Crystal Palace to FA Cup third round victory

A stunning second-half display by Michael Olise helped Crystal Palace come from behind to beat rivals Millwall 2-1, although crowd incidents marred the FA Cup tie.

The Lions had knocked out Everton and Leicester in recent years and were eyeing another scalp when Benik Afobe put them ahead early on to only further incite a partisan crowd at the Den.

At this point Patrick Vieira, a five-time winner of the competition, was heading for an unwanted first defeat as a manager in the FA Cup but his 20-year-old summer signing turned the south London derby around.

Olise equalised within a minute of the second half with a superb individual goal and turned creator before the hour mark to help Jean-Philippe Mateta head home what proved the winner of a fiery clash to send the Eagles through to the fourth round.

Fan incidents mar FA Cup tie Crystal Palace's victory at Millwall was a fiery derby and played in a largely excellent atmosphere - but there were some unsavoury incidents too.



Some Millwall supporters booed Palace's players for taking a knee before kick-off in the first half, before aiming a chant at Conor Gallagher which could well land their club in trouble.



There was then a flare thrown onto the pitch after Palace's second goal from the away end, before a bottle thrown from one of the home stands hit Olise on the head as he went to take a corner.



In a statement, Millwall said: “Millwall Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination and will investigate any incident of alleged abuse accordingly. As is club policy, any individual found guilty of discriminatory abuse is issued with an immediate lifetime ban.”



Sky Sports News has contacted the FA and Crystal Palace for comment.

The wet weather in Bermondsey did little to dampen the spirits of the Millwall faithful, who greeted the Palace players onto the pitch with boos and repeated the trick when the visitors chose to take the knee before kick-off.

Vieira had promised to play his best team and largely stuck to his word with Conor Gallagher back to boost a side missing three key players due to their African Cup of Nations commitments.

Gallagher was welcomed back to action with an accidental whack to the face which saw him need treatment after 11 minutes.

Millwall could have already been ahead by this point but Afobe fired over following a cut-back by strike partner Tom Bradshaw.

Image: Benik Afobe celebrates after Millwall take the lead against Crystal Palace

It would not take long for the forward duo to combine to good effect again in the 17th minute and this time it produced the opener albeit with a huge helping hand from Palace.

Jack Butland, deputising for first-choice Vicente Guaita, had time to clear the ball but unwisely attempted to dribble between Bradshaw and Afobe inside his own penalty area.

The end result was the Palace goalkeeper being dispossessed and Afobe was on hand to tap into the empty net to raise the decibel levels even more at the Den.

Another cup upset seemed on the cards for Millwall who were all over their Premier League opponents but Jeffrey Schlupp tested George Long soon after before Gallagher had an effort from 20 yards go just wide.

Image: Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winning goal for Crystal Palace

Eagles boss Vieira was still extremely animated on the touchline as the second tier club held a slender advantage at the break after penalty appeals for a superb George Saville tackle on Eberechi Eze were waved away by referee Anthony Taylor.

With the words of their manager still ringing in the ears, Palace set about getting back on level terms and it was a 20-year-old who silenced the home fans.

Plenty of supporters were still making their way back to their seats when Olise received a pass from Gallagher on the right, cut inside and curled an effort in off the post to equalise in the 46th minute.

Last season's Sky Bet Championship Young Player of the Year was full of confidence now and almost scored an identical second five minutes later but his shot hit the woodwork and this time bounced away to safety.

Image: Conor Gallagher returned to the Crystal Palace line-up for the short trip across south London

After another effort from Olise had curled over, the ex-Reading attacker did play a part in Palace's second with 58 on the clock.

Will Hughes crucially won back possession and found Olise, who initially went on the outside of Jake Cooper before he checked back and crossed into the area for Mateta to head in from close range.

The Palace players celebrated in front of the home supporters and saw a number of objects thrown their way as a result while the away fans chucked a flare onto the pitch and let off another smoke bomb in the stand.

Following a raft of substitutions, Millwall looked to force extra-time but Mason Bennett saw a weak shot saved while Matt Smith's stoppage-time header was straight at Butland to ensure the visitors held on.

What the managers said

Millwall manager Gary Rowett: "I thought we equipped ourselves very well for the vast majority of the game.

"The first half we started really well and knew with the atmosphere at the Den, it was about making it an aggressive and good start which I thought we did.

"We looked good in and out of possession, scored a good goal. Butland took a little bit of time and we pinched it off him.

"So, we looked fine first half but second half you cannot start like that against a Premier League side and you can't allow a player like Olise time like that."

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "Michael was fantastic in the second half and I think he changed the game for us.

"The first 15 minutes of the second half, he was really good and he showed his talent, so that was really good for us as a team.

"He scored one, hit the post and created the second one. He had a couple of chances where he went on his left foot and didn't hit the target. This is one of his strengths, doing that and of course JP scoring is good for his confidence.

"I think having Jordan at the African Cup of Nations, it will give him obviously more time to play in the Premier League.

"What is important is when you look at the first half and second half, it is two different players. It shows there is fantastic potential in the player but at the same time he needs time to keep developing himself. Those games he will play in the future will help him to develop.

"We know how good he can be and now what is important for us is to work together to improve that talent."

On a bottle hitting Olise, Vieira added: "No, he didn't talk about it."

What's next?

Brighton and Hove Albion

Crystal Palace Friday 14th January 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Millwall host Nottingham Forest on Saturday at 3pm in the Championship while Crystal Palace visit Brighton in the Premier League on Friday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will take place on Sunday 9 January after West Ham's clash with Leeds at the London Stadium at around 4.50pm.