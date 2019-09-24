Live on Sky: MK Dons vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup third round

Watch MK Dons vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; kick-off at 7.45pm

Premier League leaders Liverpool visit League One MK Dons in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who are currently on a 15-match winning streak in the Premier League and lead the top flight by five points, will visit stadium.mk on Wednesday night to face a Paul Tisdale side enduring an indifferent start to their League One campaign, having suffered back-to-back home defeats to Ipswich and Southend over the past week.

Team news

MK Dons have issues with a number of players potentially missing through injury. Rhys Healey, Baily Cargill, Joe Mason, Jordan Moore-Taylor and Ben Reeves are all injury doubts for the hosts.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League

Liverpool will be without Xherdan Shaqiri, who misses out with a knock picked up in training on Monday, but Naby Keita is fit again to make his first appearance of the season after shaking off a hip problem.

MK Dons vs Liverpool Live on

Sadio Mane will also miss out but is expected to be back in training on Thursday. Divock Origi and Alisson continue their rehabilitation from injuries but will not recover in time for the game.

The managers

MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale said: "It's an occasion and an opportunity to play in front of 29,000 fans, in your stadium against the European champions - let's just enjoy it. I feel excited.

"This is not win at all costs. It would be marvellous if we did, but we're not planning for or expecting it to happen. We'd like it to, and who knows, but let's just go and give it our best shot. We've got nothing to lose."

Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders said: "We prepared in the same way as we played Chelsea away.

2:51 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the Best FIFA men's coach of the year award on Monday night Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the Best FIFA men's coach of the year award on Monday night

"Of course, we want to use our squad. From the outside we say squad, from the inside we say team, so it's a chance for a few players who didn't play [in] the last weeks 90 minutes who can start the game. They feel this responsibility anyway."

How to watch

Catch all the build-up and coverage on Sky Sports Football via your Sky box or the Sky Sports app from 7.30pm on Tuesday. Or you can follow our dedicated live blog on SkySports.com, including in-game clips from stadium.mk.

We'll also have dedicated online coverage of Manchester United vs Rochdale and Chelsea vs Grimsby, which both kick off at 7.45pm.

Wednesday's other fixtures (Kick-off 7.45pm unless stated)

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Burton vs Bournemouth

Chelsea vs Grimsby

Oxford vs West Ham

Sheffield United vs Sunderland

Wolves vs Reading

Manchester United vs Rochdale (8pm)

Manchester United vs Rochdale

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to return from an ankle injury when Rochdale visit Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman has been sidelined since the international break, missing United's wins over Leicester and Astana this month as well as last weekend's defeat at West Ham.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League

England forward Marcus Rashford is facing an indeterminate period out of the side because of a groin complaint he suffered in the second half against the Hammers.

Teenager Mason Greenwood missed out at the London Stadium because of tonsillitis but the 17-year-old is in contention for United's next outing.

Rochdale should have no fresh injury concerns.

Chelsea vs Grimsby

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits he will use his young players in the Carabao Cup but insists the Blues will respect Wednesday's opponents Grimsby.

Lampard, a two-time winner of the competition during his playing days at Stamford Bridge, will see his side host the Sky Bet League Two outfit in the third round.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been tipped to make a first appearance of the season

Having already given chances to Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, Lampard has said he will play more of the club's promising talent.

Grimsby have concerns at the back, with three centre-backs potentially missing out. Ludvig Ohman will miss the game at Stamford Bridge, Luke Waterfall is cup-tied, but Harry Davis, who dislocated his shoulder last month, faces a late fitness test.