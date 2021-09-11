Motherwell 2-0 Aberdeen: Well go fourth with Kevin van Veen and Juhani Ojala goals

Kevin van Veen inspired Motherwell to a third successive cinch Premiership victory as they beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Fir Park.

Motherwell broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Kaiyne Woolery's ball from the right was headed powerfully into the net by Van Veen.

The Dutchman then turned provider in the 59th minute when his delivery from the left was nodded in via the crossbar by Juhani Ojala.

What the managers said…

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander: "I'm delighted for the players, the supporters and all those connected to the club. It was a great result for us against a team of real quality. We showed great composure at times and defended our lead extremely well.

"Every player deserved the standing ovation, and especially Kevin van Veen. We know of his quality in possession, he's a top-notch player and great to see his work off the ball. His headed goal and his assist were exceptional, and rightly he will get the plaudits."

"It might have been more emphatic, but I have to give Aberdeen credit - they played well. We had one chance before the first goal which I think we should have taken, but I'll happily settle for two and a clean sheet."

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass: "We are a very big club and we have to start winning games. The obvious disappointment is the failure to do enough in the final third of the pitch and we didn't defend two similar situations well enough.

"It was two balls into the box that should have been simply dealt with and if you don't compete well enough and give people two chances that's what happens.

"I'm not in the business of getting players sent off but I thought Van Veen should have been shown a second yellow and obviously I was booked by the ref. He is one of Scotland's top referees, but you don't get a chance to talk to them about situations during the game."

What's next?

Motherwell face a trip to champions Rangers in their next Premiership match on Sunday, September 17; kick-off at 3pm.

Aberdeen are back in action a day earlier, hosting St Johnstone at Pittodrie on September 16; kick-off at 3pm.