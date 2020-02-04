Motherwell vs Celtic preview

Ryan Christie scores from the penalty spot to make it 5-1 to Celtic in August

Team news and stats for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership clash between Motherwell and Celtic.

Motherwell could hand a debut to on-loan Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons when they host Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.

The 24-year-old will not start but is likely to feature off the bench. Charles Dunne (groin), David Turnbull (knee) and Barry Maguire (ankle) remain out.

Rolando Aarons is in line to make his Motherwell debut against Celtic

Celtic's Jonny Hayes will be assessed ahead of the game. The Hoops utility player sustained a calf injury at Hamilton on Sunday.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Jozo Simunovic are back in contention but Jeremie Frimpon (knock), Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin), Nir Bitton (knock) and Mikey Johnston (knee) remain out.

What the managers said

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson on Aarons: "I think he can bring another bit of excitement, one against one he is very good.

"He is a boy whose career has stood still a little bit. He burst on to the scene very young, got a lot of plaudits, but he is now trying to take his career on an upward curve again and we are hoping we can do that for him because on first viewings of him close up, he has a lot of talent."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: "All teams are hungry and it's all relative. Our motivation is to defend everything as vigorously as possible. People think it's easy - it's not. Teams are out to beat you every single week.

"People set up to be difficult to break down but we've found a way. The quality of the football has been superb at times and we're in a good place at the minute."

