Motherwell vs Celtic preview
Last Updated: 04/02/20 5:57pm
Team news and stats for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership clash between Motherwell and Celtic.
Motherwell could hand a debut to on-loan Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons when they host Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.
The 24-year-old will not start but is likely to feature off the bench. Charles Dunne (groin), David Turnbull (knee) and Barry Maguire (ankle) remain out.
Celtic's Jonny Hayes will be assessed ahead of the game. The Hoops utility player sustained a calf injury at Hamilton on Sunday.
Mohamed Elyounoussi and Jozo Simunovic are back in contention but Jeremie Frimpon (knock), Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin), Nir Bitton (knock) and Mikey Johnston (knee) remain out.
What the managers said
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson on Aarons: "I think he can bring another bit of excitement, one against one he is very good.
"He is a boy whose career has stood still a little bit. He burst on to the scene very young, got a lot of plaudits, but he is now trying to take his career on an upward curve again and we are hoping we can do that for him because on first viewings of him close up, he has a lot of talent."
Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: "All teams are hungry and it's all relative. Our motivation is to defend everything as vigorously as possible. People think it's easy - it's not. Teams are out to beat you every single week.
"People set up to be difficult to break down but we've found a way. The quality of the football has been superb at times and we're in a good place at the minute."
Opta stats
- Motherwell are winless in 13 league matches against Celtic (D3 L10) since a 2-1 victory in December 2015 under Mark McGhee.
- Since losing back-to-back league visits to Motherwell in February and April 2013, Celtic have gone unbeaten in their last 10 away games there (W6 D4).
- Motherwell are winless in their last three Scottish Premiership matches on home soil (D1 L2), last going longer without a home victory in the competition in October 2018 (a run of five).
- Celtic have picked up 45 points from the last 48 on offer in the Scottish Premiership (P16 W15 D0 L1), with the only dropped points during this run coming against Rangers back in December (a 1-2 loss).
- Odsonne Edouard has scored more Scottish Premiership goals against Motherwell (seven) than any other side for Celtic, finding the net in each of his last three league appearances against them (four goals).