Motherwell 0-3 Celtic: Hoops reclaim Premiership lead with convincing Fir Park win

Luke McCowan scored on his first Celtic start as they returned to the top of the Premiership with a convincing win against 10-player Motherwell.

The Hoops knew they had to get back to winning ways to reclaim top spot after Aberdeen, who claimed a point at Parkhead last weekend, won on Saturday evening.

But it was Motherwell who threatened first with Lennon Miller hitting the woodwork twice in the opening stages before McCowan fired low into the net.

Daizen Maeda's goal was ruled out for handball with the visitors denied a penalty for Stephen O'Donnell's challenge on the winger.

Celtic looked comfortable and Alistair Johnston, captain in Callum McGregor's absence, headed in from Alex Valle's ball to double the lead.

Adam Idah came off the bench to make it 3-0 with Liam Gordon later sent off for a crunching challenge on the striker following a VAR check.

Brendan Rodgers side lead the Dons on goal difference once again while Motherwell are fifth.

Champions cruise to Fir Park victory

Rodgers had seen his team held to three draws on six previous visits to Fir Park and each of the three victories had come courtesy of stoppage-time winners.

The latest trip could have been similar if Motherwell had converted one of their early chances but Celtic never looked back following McCowan's opener and moved back above Aberdeen on goal difference.

The Celtic boss went into this game without captain Callum McGregor, who missed out with a hip strain, while Nicolas Kuhn and Arne Engels dropped to the bench.

Marvin Kaleta and Tom Sparrow came into the Motherwell team and the home side had the better chances in the opening quarter with Miller at the heart of all the action.

The 18-year-old hit a post from 22 yards out with Kasper Schmeichel stranded after Paulo Bernardo had lost the ball deep in his half. Moments later the midfielder hit the bar after winning a free-kick 25 yards out.

Miller also twice threatened from back-post headers and set up Sparrow with a backheel. The former Stoke player drove his shot straight into the body of Schmeichel.

Daizen Maeda had forced a save from Aston Oxborough and James Forrest had some crosses cut out but Celtic were generally struggling to make the most of their superior possession until McCowan collected Alex Valle's pass and took matters into his own hands.

Celtic had the ball in the net again before half-time but nobody celebrated amid sheer confusion around the ground after Maeda bundled home as he fell to the ground following Johnston's through ball.

Referee David Dickinson had no idea what to give and allowed video assistant Alan Muir to make the call. There were suspicions of a push from Stephen O'Donnell on Maeda but the final call was a free-kick to Motherwell for handball against the Japan forward.

Motherwell left-back Ewan Wilson was off target from a half chance before Johnston ran towards the six-yard line to head home Valle's cross.

That goal more or less finished the game as a contest. Motherwell could not find the final ball to trouble Celtic with any of their attacks and the visitors continued to look threatening.

Reo Hatate came close on several occasions, Oxborough made a triple save, two of which came from McCowan shots, and Idah hit the post before turning home fellow substitute Kuhn's low cross from six yards in the 88th minute.

Gordon was booked for a lunging tackle on Idah before Dickinson was called to the monitor and subsequently upgraded the colour of the card.

Rodgers: No malice in red card

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was a very good performance, a very good win for us. Second half, obviously, we said it at half-time that we needed to switch the ball playing against their 5-3-2 system.

"You always have to be mindful against Stuart and his team, they are very organised and talented players, gifted players that can hurt you.

"But second half, right from the first whistle really, we controlled the game, we managed the game really, really well and it should have been more comfortable but it's great credit to the players."

On Adam Idah

"I think it felt a bit numb for him at first. It's not a great challenge, I don't think the player has tried to hurt him, the problem is when you leave the ground,

"It rocked his ankle, he was struggling for a little bit, but then I think once he got moving it was okay. We'll have to wait and see (how the injury is)."

More to come from Luke McCowan

"The reason to bring him in is because we know he has got those goals in him.

"His attitude, energy and professionalism is superb. He deserved his start and it was a really, really good finish."

"We saw that at Dundee, we've seen it in training and I'm really happy for him."

Kettlewell: Red card 'unbelievably harsh'

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell on Sky Sports:

"I spoke to the referee on the pitch, there was no animosity whatsoever, just asked what he saw in the tackle.

"There's the still images that make things look a heck of a lot worse than what they actually are.

"We can all see that Liam Gordon's at the very end of his stretch, Adam Idah is coming in as well at pace and the referee spoke about the hinge in his ankle when there's contact made.

"There wasn't an awful lot of force in the tackle, he's trying to get the toe ender just to steal the ball and he slightly mistimes it.

"I think it's unbelievably harsh."

'A shocking challenge'

The Sky Sports pundits had their say on Liam Gordon's challenge on Adam Idah:

Kris Boyd:

"It's a shocking challenge to start with and then he lunges in. I hope he (Idah) is okay.

"That was a shocking challenge, a terrible tackle.

"You can the see the bottom of his leg, his ankle rolling. I don't know why it took so long to get him off the pitch it was a shocking challenge."

Neil Lennon:

"It's a lunge, it's studs up and he's caught him on the ankle. It's a red card all day long."