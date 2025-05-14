Motherwell 3-0 Kilmarnock: Derek McInnes target for frustrated Killie as manager nears Hearts exit

Kilmarnock fans turned their ire on Tynecastle-bound manager Derek McInnes as Killie fell to a 3-0 defeat against Motherwell.

McInnes had revealed Hearts and Kilmarnock had agreed a deal for him to move to Edinburgh on the eve of the trip to Fir Park, with his switch expected to be confirmed early next week.

The away fans were not particularly audible from the top tier of the Tommy McLean Stand but it would have been clear to McInnes that they viewed his impending move with disdain.

Cries of "Hearts are falling apart again" were among the kinder chants and there were other, more personal ones which encouraged McInnes to expedite his move.

Motherwell eventually made their numerical superiority count after Robbie Deas' first-half red card with a goal flurry in the final 13 minutes.

Luke Armstrong netted either side of Callum Slattery's strike as Motherwell secured three points which consigned Killie to a ninth-placed finish in the Premiership.

The Steelmen go into Sunday's final day a point behind Hearts, who travel to Rugby Park in what could be a highly awkward afternoon for McInnes.

Joy for Motherwell, heartache for Killie

Image: Motherwell's Luke Armstrong (R) scored a double against Kilmarnock

Killie started the brighter team. Liam Donnelly twice saw efforts deflected wide and both Danny Armstrong and Bruce Anderson had half chances.

Tom Sparrow headed wide at the other end before the game turned in the 29th minute when Deas brought Lennon Miller down on the edge of the box as the midfielder ran through on goal.

It looked a clear goalscoring opportunity and referee Duncan Nicolson, making his Premiership debut, eventually agreed after looking at his VAR monitor having initially shown a yellow card.

Miller's free-kick was comfortably saved and Danny Armstrong came closer from a set-piece which Aston Oxborough touched on to the bar.

Image: Kilmarnock's Robbie Deas was sent off at Fir Park

Motherwell created far more chances after the break, during which Paton made way for Luke Armstrong.

Kieran O'Hara saved Tony Watt's header and a Slattery shot before Andy Halliday missed the target.

Michael Wimmer also brought on Moses Ebiye up front and both he and Armstrong were denied before Sparrow shot just wide.

The breakthrough came when Stephen O'Donnell delivered an inviting cross which Armstrong headed home from six yards.

Slattery curled just inside the post six minutes later after a swift exchange of passes just outside the box.

Image: Motherwell's Andy Halliday (L) celebrates with Callum Slattery

And Armstrong netted his second within three minutes as he let fly from 20 yards after brilliant skill from Miller.

The 18-year-old was immediately substituted to allow the Motherwell fans to give him a standing ovation on what could well be his final appearance at Fir Park amid serious and widespread transfer interest.

McInnes did not join his players as they went to show their appreciation to the remaining visiting fans at full-time.

Wimmer: Miller 'deserved' applause

Image: Motherwell's Lennon Miller and Manager Michael Wimmer

There was a far more positive potential farewell from the Motherwell fans, who gave Lennon Miller a standing ovation after the 18-year-old was substituted seconds after setting up Luke Armstrong's second goal of the night.

"This was only the reason why he had to get subbed, because you don't change Lennon Miller in this game," boss Michael Wimmer said.

"He deserved the applause, and I was sure that he'd get the applause."

"We got a lot of opportunities. In my opinion, it was only a matter of time when we scored the goal."

Sheerin: 'Horrible situation'

Kilmarnock assistant Paul Sheerin:

"It's just a horrible situation the way it fell. The timing of it, he can't get away from that, but I think he [Derek McInnes] has dealt with it brilliantly.

"He'll continue to do that until things change, I'm sure he will."

"It's disappointing, but fans will be fans. It's one of those things, I think it's sometimes expected.

"I'm biased, I think he deserves a lot better, but that's easy for me to sit here and say.

"He'll be gutted by it, I know he'll be gutted by it, because he has given his all to the club.

"Unfortunately, football moves on and things happen in the game. You get opportunities and they're too difficult to turn down sometimes."