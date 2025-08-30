Motherwell 2-2 Kilmarnock: Costly Calum Ward mistake gifts Stuart Kettlewell a point on return to Fir Park

A goalkeeping error from Calum Ward gifted Stuart Kettlewell a share of the spoils on his return to Fir Park as Motherwell and Kilmarnock drew 2-2 in the William Hill Premiership.

After taking the lead in the 19th minute courtesy of Djenairo Daniels' opener, Kilmarnock found themselves on the back foot.

Tawanda Maswanhise slammed home a leveller on the stroke of half-time before Emmanuel Longelo completed the turnaround just past the hour mark.

Image: Djenairo Daniels opened the scoring for Kimarnock

The Steelmen looked in total command until Ward spilt a looping cross in the 81st minute into the path of George Stanger, who knocked home the equaliser.

Kettlewell was booed on his return to Fir Park for the first time since his shock departure in January.

Motherwell began brightly, controlling the vast majority of the possession.

With seven minutes on the clock, a well-worked passing move ended with Maswanhise drawing an excellent low stop from Max Stryjek.

The visitors came close with their first attack when Liam Polworth tried his luck from distance, but his shot strayed just wide.

Image: Tawanda Maswanhise cancelled out Daniels' opener

Killie slowly grew into the game, and Daniels had an effort comfortably saved by Ward before the striker glanced over after a good delivery from Dom Thompson.

A big moment came in the 17th minute after Daniels appeared to catch Lukas Fadinger with his elbow. However, he was cleared of any wrongdoing following a quick VAR check.

Two minutes later, the Dutchman made the most of the decision. Brad Lyons picked him out with a low cross and he coolly turned the ball beyond the keeper.

The Steelmen almost came up with an immediate response as Maswanhise flashed a volley inches wide.

It was one-way traffic towards the away goal. Fadinger saw his strike blocked, then a fantastic last-ditch tackle from Lyons denied Apostolos Stamatelopoulos a clear sight of goal.

The equaliser eventually arrived in added time of the first half. Ibrahim Said's fizzing shot was parried into the path of Maswanhise to slam home the rebound.

Kettlewell made a double change at half-time, taking off Lyons and Daniels, who both had been booked during the opening 45 minutes.

Image: Emmanuel Longelo made it 2-1 for Motherwell

However, it was the hosts who continued to look the more likely. Elijah Just weaved his way towards the edge of the box before his drive was desperately blocked by Lewis Mayo.

Moments later, the home players screamed for a penalty when Said hit the deck inside the box but their hopes were dashed by VAR.

The hosts eventually made their dominance count in the 62nd minute. Maswanhise's initial effort was blocked before Just laid on for Longelo to arrow an unstoppable low shot beyond the helpless Stryjek.

Kilmarnock were gifted an equaliser with nine minutes remaining when Ward badly misjudged the flight of Mayo's cross and Stanger was in the right place at the right time to bundle the ball into the net.

Callum Hendry blazed a free-kick well over the bar as Motherwell tried to restore their advantage.

They almost found themselves leaving with nothing when Marcus Dackers spurned the final opportunity of the game, sending his close-range header straight at Ward.

It is the first time in the 21st century that both sides have opened their campaigns with four successive draws.