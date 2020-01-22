Nottingham Forest 1-1 Reading: Late Sam Baldock goal earns Royals a draw

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Reading. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Reading.

Sam Baldock's equaliser earned Reading a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground as the sides played out more late drama in the Sky Bet Championship.

It was the same score - and an almost identical plot to when these clubs met 11 days previously in Berkshire - as Forest took the lead late on, only for the visitors to claw themselves level.

Lewis Grabban scored an 80th-minute goal that might have lifted Forest into third place, had Sabri Lamouchi's side been able to hold on for the win.

The Royals had other ideas and substitute Baldock pulled them level just three minutes later, to leave Forest frustrated for the second time in just over a week.

John Swift fired the first effort of the game over the bar from 20 yards for the visitors. He also had the second as Brice Samba got behind his curling shot.

Forest did not muster their first meaningful moment of menace until the 20th minute, when Joe Lolley's powerful, low shot forced a smart save from Rafael Cabral at his near post.

Moments later, Lolley whipped in a cross-shot from a free-kick that had the keeper scrambling nervously across goal, as it bent inches the wrong side of the upright.

When another Lolley free-kick was blocked, Tiago Silva lashed the rebound narrowly over the bar in spectacular fashion.

Joe Worrall forced another save from Cabral after sneaking forward from the back to hit a crisp 25-yard strike. A cagey first half ended with a decent effort from Jordan Obita, which Samba saved awkwardly.

Worrall threatened again after the break, although his shot was blocked inside the penalty area.

There was almost a moment of controversy when Obita was allowed to continue despite looking to be yards offside, with Samba pushing away his angled shot as Forest protested furiously. Michael Olise then bent a free-kick wide for Reading.

Forest's top scorer Grabban had a pop from outside the box, but his effort was always bending wide of the target. Matty Cash came a little closer following a flowing move, but his shot also flashed across goal and wide.

Forest finally took the lead with 10 minutes to play, as a cross-shot from Sammy Ameobi ended up being a perfect ball for Grabban, who was arriving with perfect timing to slide in and touch the ball home at the far post for his 16th of the season.

Just as was the case in the reverse fixture, Reading still had a response and, three minutes later, Obita found sub Baldock who forced the ball beyond Samba to draw the visitors level.

What the managers said...

Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi: "This was a good point against a good team. They are very organised and they do not give you space. I thought we had scored in a good time - but they scored at the wrong time for us. Our players deserved a victory, because we controlled the game, we tried to make things happen - but it was not enough.

"I have told the players to keep their heads up, to keep going, because this was a good point. This was the best performance in the last three home games we have had. Football is strange. Against Luton, I was not happy with the performance, but I was happy with the result. Today, I am happy with the performance and not happy with the result."

Reading's Mark Bowen: "In the second half, we were the side that were more comfortable in possession - it was a lot like the first game, really. We defended resolutely in the first half. We had young players putting in an accomplished performance against a side that has been in and around the top six all season.

"It was very pleasing for me again. Having gone behind to Forest again, we showed our character again. I thought the Forest goal was offside but, to be fair to the referee and his assistants, when I have seen it again, it was a good call from them to give it. It was a goal, there were a few rebounds and the ball ends up at the far post - and that is what Lewis Grabban does well, isn't it?"