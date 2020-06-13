Napoli vs Inter Milan LIVE!

GOAL! NAPOLI 1-1 INTER (Mertens, 41; agg 2-1)What an incredible goal that is! Napoli have barely had a clear cut chance all game but they score on a superb counter-attack. Ospina's distribution is absolutely perfect and sets Insigne on a bursting run down the field. Only Eriksen and Young are back to defend for Inter as Insigne lifts his head, squares the ball to Mertens and he easily slots home past Handanovic. Napoli are back ahead in this tie and Inter need to find another goal! They've had enough chances.