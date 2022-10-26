Napoli 3-0 Rangers: Serie A leaders maintain Group A top spot with emphatic Champions League victory over woeful Gers

Napoli heaped yet more misery on Rangers' luckless European campaign on Wednesday night, as Giovanni Simeone's double and a late Leo Ostigard header secured a convincing 3-0 victory in Naples.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti was adamant there was no chance of his side underestimating Rangers pre-match, but their ruthless performance told a different story.

The Italians, top of Serie A and leaders of Group A, demonstrated exactly why they are dominating on both domestic and European fronts with a display that blew the winless Scots away within 16 first-half minutes.

Image: Rangers' Ryan Kent looks dejected during the Napoli game

Simeone's quick-fire double had Napoli cruising, before Ostigard powered a header beyond a helpless Alan McGregor from a pinpoint Giacomo Raspadori corner.

With a perfect set of results, ahead of a showdown with Liverpool next week, Napoli have become the first Italian side to win their opening five games of a Champions League campaign since Juventus achieved the same feat in 2004-05. They've also set a new club record of 12 consecutive wins in all competitions.

The Gers, contrastingly, have lost all five of their Group A games, conceding 19 in the process. They still have a slim chance of claiming a Europa League spot, at the expense of Ajax, but would need to better the 4-0 scoreline from their reverse fixture with the Dutch when the two sides meet at the Ibrox in early November.

What's next?

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Saturday when they travel to Aberdeen; kick-off 3pm. Their final Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday November 1 will see them welcome Ajax to Ibrox.

Napoli host Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday before a trip to Liverpool on Tuesday in their final Champions League group-stage fixture.