Napoli vs Rangers. UEFA Champions League Group A.

Diego Armando MaradonaAttendance39,835.

Napoli 3

  • G Simeone (11th minute, 16th minute)
  • L Ostigard (80th minute)

Rangers 0

    Napoli 3-0 Rangers: Serie A leaders maintain Group A top spot with emphatic Champions League victory over woeful Gers

    Match report as Rangers suffered a fifth consecutive Champions League defeat at the hands of unbeaten Napoli; Giovanni Simeone scored twice within 16 first-half minutes; Leo Ostigard added a late third to safeguard victory

    By Laura Hunter

    Wednesday 26 October 2022 22:26, UK

    Rangers' Ryan Kent looks dejected during the Napoli game
    Image: Rangers' Ryan Kent looks dejected during the Napoli game

    Napoli heaped yet more misery on Rangers' luckless European campaign on Wednesday night, as Giovanni Simeone's double and a late Leo Ostigard header secured a convincing 3-0 victory in Naples.

    Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti was adamant there was no chance of his side underestimating Rangers pre-match, but their ruthless performance told a different story.

    The Italians, top of Serie A and leaders of Group A, demonstrated exactly why they are dominating on both domestic and European fronts with a display that blew the winless Scots away within 16 first-half minutes.

    Simeone's quick-fire double had Napoli cruising, before Ostigard powered a header beyond a helpless Alan McGregor from a pinpoint Giacomo Raspadori corner.

    With a perfect set of results, ahead of a showdown with Liverpool next week, Napoli have become the first Italian side to win their opening five games of a Champions League campaign since Juventus achieved the same feat in 2004-05. They've also set a new club record of 12 consecutive wins in all competitions.

    The Gers, contrastingly, have lost all five of their Group A games, conceding 19 in the process. They still have a slim chance of claiming a Europa League spot, at the expense of Ajax, but would need to better the 4-0 scoreline from their reverse fixture with the Dutch when the two sides meet at the Ibrox in early November.

    More to follow...

    Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Saturday when they travel to Aberdeen; kick-off 3pm. Their final Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday November 1 will see them welcome Ajax to Ibrox.

    Napoli host Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday before a trip to Liverpool on Tuesday in their final Champions League group-stage fixture.

