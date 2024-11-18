 Skip to content
Netherlands U21 vs England U21. Under-21 International.

Yanmar Stadion.

Netherlands U21 1

  • T van Bergen (82nd minute)

England U21 1

  • D Scarlett (5th minute)

Netherlands U21s 1-1 England U21s: Dane Scarlett on target as visitors stretch unbeaten run to 10 matches

Dane Scarlett's early strike helped England U21s stretch their unbeaten run to 10 matches after a hard-earned 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Almere; Dutch substitute Thom van Bergen grabbed a a second-half equaliser as Ben Futcher's reign as interim head coach ended in a draw

Monday 18 November 2024 20:58, UK

Dane Scarlett
Image: Dane Scarlett struck early for England U21s

Dane Scarlett's early strike helped England U21s stretch their unbeaten run to 10 matches after a hard-earned 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Almere.

Scarlett's diving header in the fifth minute looked set to sign off Ben Futcher's reign as interim head coach on a high before a second-half equaliser from Dutch substitute Thom van Bergen.

It was the second draw in four days for Futcher's side following Friday's deadlock against Spain in Cadiz as they continue to prepare for the defence of their European title in Slovakia next summer.

Tottenham striker Scarlett, who is currently on loan at Oxford, met Samuel Iling-Junior's precision cross with a superb header to give the visitors a dream start.

But it was the Dutch who pressed more as the match progressed and England goalkeeper James Beadle was forced into a good save to deny Ezechiel Banzuzi's long-range effort on the hour mark.

England U21
Image: Bashir Humphreys and Jobe Bellingham in action for England U21s

The relentless home pressure paid off after 82 minutes when Million Manhoef fed Van Bergen on the left of the box and the Groningen striker flicked the equaliser over Beadle.

Moments after the restart England suffered a scare as a drive from Dutch substitute Denso Kasius was saved by Beadle's legs, with the deflected onto a post.

Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene flashed an effort narrowly wide, while Tyrese Asante missed a good chance for the hosts deep in injury time when he miscued an effort from close range.

