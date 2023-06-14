Netherlands 2-4 Croatia: Luka Modric shines in Nations League semi-final thriller as hosts beaten in extra-time

Luka Modric sealed an extra-time win for Croatia as they upset hosts Netherlands to secure a thrilling 4-2 win in their Nations League semi-final.

The Netherlands had scored a 96th-minute equaliser through Noa Lang to take the tie to extra-time before Bruno Petkovic restored Croatia's lead with a stunning goal. But it was fitting that Luka Modric, 37, had the final say from the spot after another age-defying masterclass.

Donyell Malen's low finish had given the home side the edge in a first half of few chances as Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side put themselves in a good position to progress to the final back at De Kuip on Sunday. But that was as good as it got for his disjointed team.

Cody Gakpo's error inside his own box changed things. His loose touch lost possession and he then brought down the veteran Modric on the occasion of his 165th cap. Andrej Kramaric's coolly taken spot-kick levelled things up and Croatia had momentum.

Player ratings Netherlands: Bijlow (6), Dumfries (5), Geertruida (6), Van Dijk (5), Ake (6), Wieffer (7), Koopmeiners (6), De Jong (6), Malen (7), Gakpo (5) Simons (6).



Subs: Weghorst (5), Bergwijn (6), Wijnaldum (6), Lang (7), De Roon (6), Malacia (5).



Croatia: Livakovic (7), Juranovic (7), Sutalo (7), Vida (7), Perisic (6), Modric (9), Brozovic (8), Kovacic (7), Pasalic (8), Kramaric (8), Ivanusec (8).



Subs: Vlasic (6), Stanisic (6), Majer (7), Erlic (6), Petkovic (8), Barisic (n/a).



Player of the match: Luka Modric.

Team news Virgil van Dijk captained the Netherlands with Cody Gakpo and Nathan Ake also starting.

Croatia captain Luka Modric won his 165th cap over 17 years on from his international debut.

Image: Andrej Kramaric grabbed Croatia's equaliser from the penalty spot after Cody Gakpo fouled Luka Modric

They took the lead in the 72nd minute when the tricky Luka Ivanusec engineered space in the left channel and when the cross came in, Virgil van Dijk did not do enough to prevent Mario Palasic turning the ball home. That seemed to be it with Croatia in control.

But Lang conjured an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage-time to send the crowd wild and there was some hope that their energy would carry them through. Croatia, with Modric to the fore, had other ideas and took the lead again thanks to a fine goal by Petkovic.

Image: Croatia's Bruno Petkovic celebrates after scoring his side's third goal

He rolled Frenkie de Jong and whipped his shot past Van Dijk and into the corner of the net. There was no comeback this time. A wild challenge on Petkovic from Tyrell Malacia conceded a second penalty and Modric did the rest. Deserved winners. The star of the show.

Player of the match: Luka Modric

Image: Real Madrid's Luka Modric had the edge on Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong in Rotterdam

UEFA's technical panel had a straightforward decision with their player of the match award for this one. "A fantastic overall performance. He is the true leader of this team. He controlled the rhythm of play and his football intelligence is amazing."

That man is Modric. One more magical night for the maestro. He took a little while to settle but once he did he was able to take control of this contest. The Netherlands were once the masters of the passing game but they could not come close to him here.

Modric is close to the end now, surely. At the World Cup in Qatar, he was excellent but he did tire - hooked in extra-time against Japan, for example, with progress in the balance. No sign of that in Rotterdam. He helped make the difference in extra-time.

A number of passes stood out. One with the outside of his right boot. Another with his instep that carved an angle through the opposition defence, drawing gasps from the crowd. He was allowed his bow seconds before the final whistle and received an ovation.

His international future beyond this competition is uncertain but if Sunday's final back in this same stadium is to be the end of the road it could prove a fitting finale. Croatia have never won an international tournament. Thanks to Modric, they are one game away again.

Croatia will play either Spain or Italy, who face each other on Thursday at 7.45pm, in Sunday's final. Kick-off 7.45pm.

The Netherlands face the loser of the other semi-final in a third-place play-off on Sunday at 2pm.