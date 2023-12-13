Newcastle 1-2 AC Milan: Hosts' Champions League return ends in heartbreak as visitors reach Europa League

Newcastle’s return to the Champions League after more than 20 seasons away ultimately ended in heartbreak as they dropped out of Europe altogether thanks to a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan.

Eddie Howe’s side knew they were outsiders to reach the last 16 going into matchday six, with victory over Milan a necessity, while they also needed Paris Saint-Germain to lose or draw away to Borussia Dortmund.

It was all going Newcastle’s way at half-time, with Joelinton rifling them in front and PSG being held in Germany.

A Dortmund goal sparked more celebrations at St James’ Park but it all fell apart for the Magpies, with Christian Pulisic levelling for Milan and PSG pulling a goal back within a matter of minutes.

As it has so often done amid their injury crisis, fatigue appeared to hamper Newcastle in the closing stages, with Milan belatedly growing into the game.

The hammer blow came in the 84th minute when Samuel Chukwueze finished a deadly counter-attack that dropped Newcastle to fourth in Group F - and facing up to the fact Milan had pipped them to the Europa League play-off spot.

How hope turned to despair for Newcastle

The first 45 minutes could not have gone any better for Newcastle, with PSG missing chance after chance in Dortmund and Joelinton smashing a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area to put them ahead against Milan.

It should have been two for the Magpies but Fikayo Tomori produced an outstanding goal-line tackle to prevent Miguel Almiron from tapping the ball into the empty net.

Team news Newcastle made just one change from Sunday's defeat to Tottenham, with Callum Wilson replacing Alexander Isak

AC Milan also limited themselves to one change, with Rafael Leao returning from injury to take the place of Samuel Chukwueze

Milan were barely in the game in the first half, with a wayward Rafael Leao shot their only moment of excitement.

But Pulisic’s goal - a close-range finish after a low cross bobbled around Newcastle’s area - came out of nowhere and turned the encounter on its head.

Mike Maignan then produced a stunning save to tip Bruno Guimaraes’ shot onto the crossbar, before Leao hit the post with only Martin Dubravka to beat.

Word of a PSG comeback in Germany spread more nerves around the ground, while weary Newcastle legs offered hope of a Milan winner.

It was provided by Chukwueze, who took advantage of Fabian Schar’s involvement in a Newcastle attack by finishing a fluid Milan counter to silence St James’ Park.

Newcastle just couldn’t rouse themselves for a stirring finale and it was Milan who looked the most likely to score another, with Tomori striking the post and Theo Hernandez shooting wide after Dubravka had gone forward for a corner.

The final whistle was greeted by applause from the home fans, who were keen to acknowledge the efforts of their beleaguered players on a night that had promised so much but ultimately delivered so little.

Those supporters will always have the memory of thrashing PSG 4-1 in October - but it’s home defeats to Milan and Dortmund that have ultimately cost Newcastle.

Newcastle return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Fulham; kick-off 3pm.

The Magpies then travel to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

AC Milan's next game is at home to Monza in Serie A on Sunday; kick-off 11.30am. Stefano Pioli's side then travel to Salernitana on Friday December 22; kick-off 7.45pm.