Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal: Late Gabriel and Mikel Merino headers seal win for Mikel Arteta's side to close gap on Liverpool

Gabriel's 96th-minute header sealed a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory for Arsenal at Newcastle to close the gap on Liverpool to two points.

Substitute Mikel Merino had headed Arsenal level with six minutes of regulation time to go after Nick Woltemade's first-half opener but Arsenal were not satisfied with just a point after seeing Liverpool beaten for the first time this season at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's set-piece dominance Arsenal scored their 35th and 36th goals from corners in the Premier League since the start of the 2023-24 season, which is now 15 more than any other side in this period (21 for Chelsea and Tottenham).

Arsenal's match-winner, who was involved in nearly every flashpoint at St James' Park, survived a VAR check less than 10 minutes before his goal when Antony Elanga's cross ricocheted on to his arm when making a sliding challenge inside the box.

Gabriel had been at fault for Woltemade's goal as he went down claiming to have been pushed only for replays to show the contact was minimal. The defender was fortunate not to be punished for a shove on Woltemade that connected with his face before the break.

Arsenal were furious when referee Jarred Gillett contentiously overturned his decision to award Viktor Gyokeres a penalty for a challenge by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope following VAR's intervention with the game tied.

The referee was sent for an on-field review and it was deemed that Pope's touch on the ball was enough to reverse the call despite Gyokeres appearing to be in reaching distance had he not been brought down.

Arsenal overcame the perceived injustice to claim victory from the jaws of defeat as set-piece headers from Gabriel and Merino sparked scenes of jubilation from their bench at St James' Park after a run of three defeats at Newcastle.

"So big for Arsenal, so big for Arteta," Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said at full-time. "A week ago the glass was half empty, now it's more than half full. Liverpool lose, Arsenal win in stunning fashion.

"They deserve it, they were the better football team. He made really good subs, he started with a strong team. That will give them huge confidence."

Eze shines as Arteta takes handbrake off

What a difference a week makes. Arteta took the handbrake off against Newcastle after being widely criticised for his caution against Manchester City and it paid off in a big way for the Arsenal manager as his side won the type of game champions do.

Eberechi Eze starting through the middle for the first time in the league had Arsenal playing Newcastle off the park for most of the game. The playmaker restored a fluidity to Arsenal's play that has been missed over the last 12 months.

Ironically, it was Merino, whom everyone had called for Eze to replace in midfield, that came on to spark the comeback, but there can be no doubting that Arteta's decision was justified by the performance that preceded his changes.

The Arsenal manager now knows he can trust Eze in the big games which provides him with a luxury of options for every challenge that lies in wait in this title challenge. The nature of the victory, although early in the season, will only add to the sense that this is their year.

This was the second league game running in which Arteta has brought on the man that has scored the equaliser. Perhaps he was right that his "finishers" could be as crucial as his starters this season.

Nothing points to Arsenal's growth more than the fact the controversy around the penalty is now just a footnote. Arteta says there was no need for the VAR to intervene, but his post-match comments will largely go unnoticed, for his side won regardless.

'Newcastle creators of their own downfall'

Newcastle led for most of the game, but there was no doubting who the better side was. Eddie Howe admitted his players were not at their best in the defeat at St James' Park, which leaves Newcastle in a lowly 15th after just one victory from their first six.

Nonetheless, the victory was in touching distance and the decision from Howe to go defensive and switch to a back five with less than half an hour to go only invited more Arsenal pressure, encouraging their late fight-back.

It was ultimately, however, the decision-making of Pope that cost Newcastle, which is cruel after he made five important saves to keep Arsenal out.

His misjudgement when attempting - and failing, by some distance - to claim the ball for Gabriel's header was in excusable at such a crucial stage of the game. He left the goal gaping for Arsenal's winner.

But the situation may never have arisen had he just kept his cool when claiming Merino's cross in stoppage-time. Choosing to go for the winner, he tried to find Anthony Elanga with a long kick and handed the ball back to Arsenal.

Forty-five seconds after he collected the ball in his hands, Gabriel headed the ball in the back of the net for Arsenal.

"Newcastle were the creators of their own downfall," Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said after the game. "Nick Pope, go down! Instead, he tries to play Elanga and then it's all on."

Arteta: We proved the team that we are

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikel Arteta was proud of his side for their late comeback against Newcastle.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaking to Sky Sports:

"That's how you get to a different level. Going through those tough moments and taking experiences from it.

"We discussed that in the game, and it's a massive opportunity now to make a statement and to prove to everybody and ourselves the team that we are.

"And we certainly did with the performance and thankfully with the result as well at the end.

"That was a statement? Well, for ourselves, yes, just to prove, because it's a terrific team that's so difficult to play against, and we already played at Old Trafford. We played at Anfield, we played Man City.

"We already played here very early in the season. And again, the level of consistency and quality we showed in the performance today was top."

Howe: We were not at our best

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports:

"I thought we tried. We gave everything to the game. It was really physical.

"I don't think we were at our best today, being honest. Arsenal played very well.

"We had our chances in the game and we took the lead and we were desperate to try and hang on to that lead.

"Nick [Pope] made some good saves for us, but it wasn't to be, and we conceded set-pieces at the end. It was so disappointing."

