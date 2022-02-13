Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa: Kieran Trippier scores stunning free-kick to seal third straight win for resurgent Newcastle

Newcastle's Premier League survival hopes gained further momentum as a superb free-kick from Kieran Tripper - who later left St James' Park on crutches - earned them a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

For the third game in succession, the Magpies scored from a direct free-kick, when the right-back curled home moments after the VAR had ruled a foul on Joe Willock had taken place outside the penalty area (35).

The 31-year-old was taken off injured shortly after half-time, however, and, after the final whistle, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe confirmed he had been taken to hospital for an X-ray on his foot.

Howe said: "Trippier got stamped on and he couldn't continue with a problem on the top of his foot, so he's gone for an X-ray at the hospital.

"We're keeping everything crossed hoping that there's no broken bone."

The visitors thought they had levelled with an hour gone, but Ollie Watkins' leveller was ruled out after he was adjudged to have strayed marginally offside following another VAR review, leaving Newcastle four points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Much of the first half-hour offered promise but lacked a cutting edge from either side, who struggled to bring their attacking players into play. If anything, Newcastle looked the more threatening, though, with Ryan Fraser's runs and crosses from the right flank proving a nuisance for the visitors, who were largely passive.

3 - @NUFC (Shelvey, Trippier, Trippier) are the first Premier League side to score a direct free-kick in three consecutive top-flight matches since Liverpool did so in November-December 2013 (Suarez, Gerrard, Suarez). Armory. #NEWAVL pic.twitter.com/MpBhhV6B6P — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2022

Just after the half-hour, Newcastle were awarded a penalty when Calum Chambers clumsily tripped Joe Willock as he rampaged towards goal. After a moment's hesitation, referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot, though the decision was later downgraded to a free-kick on the edge of the area upon consultation with VAR Paul Tierney.

A lengthy delay followed as the teams organised themselves, before Trippier curled a beautiful effort around the Villa wall and past goalkeeper Emi Martinez, via the slightest deflection off Emi Buendia's knee - his second goal in as many games.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Trippier (7), Burn (8), Schar (7), Manquillo (6), Willock (6), Shelvey (6), Joelinton (6), Fraser (6), Wood (5), Saint-Maximin (5)



Subs: Dummett (6), Krafth (6), Guimaraes (N/A)



Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (6), Chambers (5), Mings (6), Digne (5), McGinn (5), Luiz (5), Ramsey (4), Buendia (4), Watkins (5), Coutinho (4)



Subs: Ings (5), Bailey (4), Chukwuemeka (N/A)



The Magpies started the second half brightly, but Villa grew and took advantage of some slack defending, with Watkins heading in from a yard or two out after a cross was flicked into his path. He had strayed just millimetres ahead of Emil Krafth, though, and it was eventually ruled out, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Team news In spite of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's claims that Bruno Guimaraes was fit enough to start, the Brazilian was named on the bench again. Kieran Trippier started, while Dan Burn - who was handed his Magpies debut - and Javier Manquillo replaced Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Targett - with the latter ineligible to face his parent club

Following the 3-3 draw with Leeds, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was forced into one change, with Calum Chambers replacing the suspended Ezri Konsa.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard introduced Leon Bailey and Danny Ings in an attempt to freshen up his side's attack and force an equaliser, but chances came at a premium thereafter and Newcastle took the points.

Man of the match - Dan Burn

Gary Neville on Sky Sports Premier League:

"Without a shadow of a doubt he is my man of the match. He was composed at the back and all of his work has been really good, particularly his headed clearances. I have not seen the Newcastle defence as organised as this for some time."

Newcastle boss Howe hails 'beautiful' win

Newcastle's Eddie Howe told Sky Sports: "It wasn't the prettiest - and we're probably the first to admit that - but I think it was beautiful at the same time, from our perspective because the beauty was in our defending and in our detail. I thought the players gave everything to what was a difficult game - I don't think either side played the perfect game.

"We feel we have got a good balance; the shape of the team is good and we feel the organisation is there. We had to manage the lead and do the horrible things really well and, even in the last few minutes, the lads were putting their bodies on the line and stopping crosses and blocking shots - everything you need when you are in a relegation battle.

"In weeks gone by, we might have lost that game - or not won it - and now I think we are showing newfound resilience and confidence, so that is great to see."

Gerrard: 'Everything was wrong today'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said his team's performance were 'miles away' from what he expected and they deserved to lose to Newcastle

Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard told Sky Sports: "I think everything was wrong today. I don't think we were at it - we were miles away from where I want to be. We have got what we deserved. I think there was a slight improvement from us at half-time, but we can't wait until half-time to start having a go and try to bring something to the game.

"We didn't deserve any luck today because you make your own luck so, inevitably, we are going away with what we deserve.

"I think we have got to be braver, first and foremost. You have got to want to stop the ball going in your goal. It's not the time now for me to be digging anyone out or pointing fingers, but I don't think Newcastle have had to play great to get a result.

"That's a concern for me and something we're going to have to improve on very quickly. We've got to be careful we don't think we're just OK in the middle of this league because you can be dragged down and you can be dragged down very quickly. We've got lots of work to do."

Trippier's winner in numbers

Newcastle United have scored a direct free-kick goal in each of their last three Premier League games (Jonjo Shelvey vs Leeds, Kieran Trippier vs Everton and Aston Villa), the first side to do that since Liverpool in November/December 2013.

Three of Newcastle's last five Premier League goals have been direct free-kick goals - just three of their previous 168 league goals had been via this method, a run stretching back to December 2017.

Kieran Trippier is only the second Newcastle United player to score a direct free-kick in consecutive Premier League appearances, after Hugo Viana in May 2003. He is also the first Newcastle player to score multiple direct free-kick goals in a season since Yohan Cabaye in 2012-13 (also two).

Since Kieran Trippier's debut Premier League season in 2014-15, the Newcastle full-back has the second-best conversion ratio from direct free-kicks of the 83 players to have attempted 10 or more in that time (scored 3/15, 20% converted), behind only former Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon (3/11, 27%).

Momentum keeps on growing for resurgent Newcastle

Eddie Howe said it himself - it wasn't pretty. But Newcastle held on for a narrow victory and gave their chances of survival, which have looked slim for much of the season so far, a huge boost. The result moves them four points clear of 17th-placed Norwich with a game in hand.

There were not too many clear cut chances for either side, but the game was, ultimately, settled by a moment of quality from Kieran Trippier, whose wonderful curling free-kick - after Newcastle had seen a penalty downgraded to a free-kick by VAR Paul Tierney - sealed a significant win for the hosts in front of a raucous crowd.

While the winner was wildly celebrated, the cheers were perhaps even louder when Ollie Watkins' headed equaliser was chalked off for a marginal offside with the help of a second VAR review with an hour gone.

The manner of the victory was representative of Newcastle's revival: on nine occasions this season they have taken the lead in games and gone on to either draw or lose, while only on three occasions have they scored first and won, with two of those coming in their last three Premier League games.

Of course, the downside was the news that Trippier was carted off to hospital for an x-ray after his second half substitution. He has been integral to the Magpies' resurgence over the last month, with two goals in four games since his January move from Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle visit West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday February 19 at 12.30pm, while Aston Villa host Watford on the same day at 3pm.