Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa: Alexander Isak scores twice as Eddie Howe's side produce statement win

Newcastle produced a scintillating attacking performance to start the new Premier League season with a statement 5-1 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football.

In a thrilling first half at St James' Park, it was the tale of two debutants as midfielder Sandro Tonali opened the scoring for the hosts six minutes in before Moussa Diaby brought Aston Villa level five minutes later.

Alexander Isak found the net for the first time five minutes later to restore Newcastle's lead after an end-to-end opening to the game before he extended Eddie Howe's side advantage in the second half with a deft finish.

Callum Wilson added Newcastle's fourth in the 77th minutes before new signing Harvey Barnes' added-time goal rounded off a stunning opening day for Howe's team as they finished Saturday top of the table.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing start for Unai Emery's Aston Villa, who lost defender Tyrone Mings to a significant injury in the first half. Villa never really recovered as defensive lapses proved costly as they suffered their biggest opening day defeat to leave Emery with plenty to ponder.

How Newcastle burst out of the traps to stun Villa

Image: Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring the first goal of the game

In a blistering start to the game, Tonali made the perfect start to his Newcastle career. The former AC Milan midfielder drifted into the penalty area after making a late run before converting Anthony Gordon's cross to give the home side the lead.

It almost got even better for Newcastle and Tonali, who was denied by a smart save from Emiliano Martinez minutes later. It proved to be a crucial moment as Villa got themselves back on level terms in the 11th minute.

Lucas Digne's cross was flicked on by Ollie Watkins and the ball fell for Villa's debutant Diaby, who produced a smart finish on the half volley to bring Emery's side level.

With Sandro Tonali opening the scoring for Newcastle after six minutes, and Moussa Diaby levelling for Aston Villa after 11, this was the earliest into a match in Premier League history that two different players scored on their debut.

That lead lasted just five minutes as the topsy-turvy nature of the game continued. Sven Botman did brilliantly to hook a free-kick back into the danger area and Isak was on hand to restore Newcastle's advantage as the goal survived a VAR check for a tight offside decision.

Aston Villa, who lost defender Mings to what looked like an extremely serious injury midway through the first half, went close to an equaliser just before half-time as Douglas Luiz headed wide and Diaby's low strike was kept out by Nick Pope.

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (7), Trippier (7), Botman (8), Schar (7), Burn (7), Tonali (8), Guimaraes (7), Joelinton (7), Almiron (7), Isak (9), Gordon (8).



Subs: Wilson (7), Barnes (7), Longstaff (n/a), Murphy (n/a) Anderson (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (5), Cash (5), Konsa (6), Mings (6), Digne (7), Luiz (7), Kamara (6), McGinn (5), Diaby (7), Watkins (6), Bailey (6).



Subs: Torres (6), Tielemans (5), Diego Carlos (6), Coutinho (n/a), Philogene (n/a).



Player of the match: Alexander Isak.

There was a worrying moment in 10 minutes of added time at the end of the first half as Martinez, who was way out of his penalty area, dragged down Miguel Almiron out on the touchline. The home fans wanted a red card produced but referee Andy Madley pulled out a yellow card for the Argentina international.

Aston Villa, who bought on Pau Torres for Mings in the first half, replaced Leon Bailey with Youri Tielemans at the break, but it was Newcastle who struck first in the second half. Isak pounced on an error from Ezri Konsa before producing a deft finish over Martinez to extend his side's advantage.

Image: Alexander Isak scores Newcastle's third goal

Martinez produced a decent block to deny Isak a hat-trick moments later before Matty Cash spurned Villa's best chance of the second half after Watkins' shot was parried by Pope.

Newcastle introduced new signing Barnes and Wilson late on and the pair combined to add Newcastle's fourth, and they still could have had more goals.

Barnes picked out Wilson again and the England striker produced a sloppy finish, which allowed Martinez to make the block before Joelinton saw a header cleared off the line by Watkins.

But there was to be a fifth goal as Barnes put the exclamation mark on a stunning performance from Newcastle.

Opta stats: Record opening win for Toon

Image: Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle's second goal

This was Newcastle's biggest win in their opening match of a league campaign since 2002/03 (4-0 v West Ham)

Meanwhile, it's the first time Aston Villa have conceded 5 or more goals in their first league match since 1951/52 (2-5 v Bolton Wanderers).

Newcastle will finish a day top of the Premier League table for the first time since August 13th 2007, under Sam Allardyce.

Newcastle's Callum Wilson has scored on the opening matchday in each of the last four Premier League seasons, with only Mohamed Salah ever doing so in more consecutive campaigns (six since 2017-18).

Newcastle face champions Manchester City next Saturday, kick-off 8pm.

Aston Villa

Everton Sunday 20th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Meanwhile, Villa are in action next Sunday, live on Super Sunday when Everton visit Villa Park.