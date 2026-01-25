Newcastle 0-2 Aston Villa: Emi Buendia's stunning effort helps Unai Emery's men end 21-year winless run at St James' Park

Emi Buendia's spectacular strike and a late goal from Ollie Watkins secured a 2-0 win for Aston Villa and a first victory at Newcastle for nearly 21 years.

Buendia curved his effort into the far corner and away from the outstretched arm of Nick Pope but it was a slender lead for Villa to hold onto throughout the game, until Ollie Watkins latched onto Lucas Digne's cross to seal all three points with two minutes to go.

The victory moves Unai Emery's men level on points with Manchester City in second, with Arsenal still within touching distance at the top.

The Magpies were unbeaten across their last 17 home games against Villa, stretching back to April 2005, but relinquished that record after faltering without their captain, Bruno Guimaraes, once again.

Player ratings: Buendia's stunner steals the show Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (6), Botman (6), Thiaw (7), Hall (), Joelinton (6), Miley (7), Tonali (6), Barnes (7), Gordon (6), Wissa (6).



Subs: Elanga (6), Ramsey (6), Woltemade (6), Willock (6)



Aston Villa:Martinez (8), Cash (6), Konsa (7), Torres (7), Maatsen (7), Onana (7), Tielemans (6), Sancho (6), Buendia (8), Rogers (7), Watkins (7).



Subs: Mings (6), Bailey (5), Digne (8), Bogarde (6), Lindelof (6).



Player of the Match: Emi Buendia.

The midfielder was present in the stands but ruled out due to an ankle injury picked up against PSV Eindhoven. Since his arrival, Newcastle are yet to win without him in the starting line-up, drawing six games and losing five.

The best chance of the game would fall to the player tasked with filling that void, Lewis Miley, but his looping header was well-kept out by Emiliano Martinez, who leapt back to claw it away from goal.

Newcastle had other chances to take something from this game, most notably from Sandro Tonali in the opening minute and Harvey Barnes from close-range, but ultimately went goalless in the top-flight for the second game running after also being held by 20th-placed Wolves last time out.

Image: Harvey Barnes leaps to control the ball at St James' Park

A relentless run of fixtures now continues for Eddie Howe's side as they prepare for a crucial Champions League meeting with holders Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, which they might have to navigate without Joelinton, who limped off during the defeat.

Watch Buendia's stunning opener!

Watkins: This is a big win at a 'difficult' place

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins speaking to Sky Sports:

"Massive [result], it's a really difficult place to come. The atmosphere and momentum they get from fans. We got the gameplan spot on.

"We didn't play in front of them, we played behind them. They didn't deal with it, they didn't prepare for that.

"I have had some shocking performances here, it was nice to break the duck. Individually, I performed a lot better and collectively, it helps. It's a nice feeling.

"We had a bad result against Everton so to bounce back to get three points on the road against Newcastle, it is big."

Image: Ollie Watkins stoops to score Aston Villa's second goal

Howe blasts 'missed opportunities' for Newcastle

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports:

"Missed opportunities for us. Sandro has the chance at the start; if it goes in, it's a different game. But it didn't.

"It's a difficult one for us. There were chances and moments there. Their main threats came from long shots and they scored one. It changes the whole game.

"I don't know if it was conditions, it was blustery and windy. We can't use that as an excuse. We had enough time to recover [from PSV] and it's a season where we are constantly challenged.

"Villa have a similar schedule to us but just executed the final bits a bit better. I felt we could get back in the game but the second goal is a killer blow for us."

Eddie Howe on Joelinton injury & Bruno Guimaraes "He felt a groin. I don't know how serious it was. Going back to Bruno, we missed his ability to pass forward today.



"We suffered from not having him. We hope we don't have to do it for too long."

Emery: Martinez was extraordinary in win

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports:

"We lost last match at home [Everton] and we were being so consistent. We were disappointed and needed some days to react, to recover our form.

"We played fantastically on Thursday [Fenerbahce] and today, we compete fantastically. We were trying to keep our attitude and demands, then they played a fantastic match.

"We needed the goalkeeper, today Emiliano Martinez was extraordinary. We dominated sometimes, created chances and defended. We did a complete match."

Image: Sandro Tonali narrowly fails to score in the opening moments of Newcastle's clash with Aston Villa

Konsa is England's best defender

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Is Ezri Konsa the best English centre-back in the Premier League right now? It's hard to argue against it.

Newcastle away is a ferocious fixture. Konsa, instead, made it look calm. That, more than anything, is the mark of top-level defending.

What stood out wasn't crunching tackles or sliding blocks, it was his positioning. Konsa was always where Newcastle didn't want him to be. He read the game two or three seconds quicker than those around him.

There's a maturity to his defending now that suggests a player who truly understands risk. When to step out, when to hold the line. It was a performance that oozed class and intelligence.

This isn't a one-off, either. Konsa's consistency has been quietly excellent for some time, which perhaps explains why he started six of England's World Cup qualifiers.

Right now, Konsa is playing with authority, composure and a footballing brain that elevates those around him.

If England are looking for a defender they can trust when the pressure rises this summer at the World Cup, Konsa is making a compelling case.

Story of the match in stats...